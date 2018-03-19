FilMart: Linmon Unveils ‘Novoland’ Live-Action Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Linmon Pictures has released the title sequence for “Novoland: Eagle Flag,” the first moving images to emerge from the hotly anticipated Chinese series. The release coincides with Hong Kong FilMart where the company is meeting international buyers.

Set for release in June 2019, “Novoland: Eagle Flag” is a visual effects-heavy live action drama. Though the budget is undisclosed, Linmon Pictures says it is one of the most expensive Chinese series of all time.

The Eastern fantasy series follows the rise of three young would-be heroes and their struggle against an evil warlord and swelling dark forces. Directed by Zhang Xiaobo (“To Be A Better Man”) it stars rising talent Liu Haoran, Chen Ruoxuan and Song Zu’er and an experienced supporting cast including Zhang Jiayi, Xu Qin and Zhang Fengyi.

Written by Jiang Nan, the first six “Novoland: Eagle Flag” books received widespread acclaim after being published on- and offline in the mid-2000s.

The first season (70 x 40-minute episodes) will debut on both Youku and Tencent Video. Domestic television rights remain unsold.

Following a two-year development phase, the series began filming at the start of November 2017 and is scheduled to conclude in September this year. Postproduction will be handled by Linmon’s postproduction subsidiary studio, Linmon Digital.

Headquartered in Shanghai with offices in Beijing, Linmon Pictures was established in 2014 by former Shanghai Media Group Pictures head Su Xiao, and co-founders Chen Fei, Xu Xiao’ou and Zhou Yuan. The company received $15 million (RMB100 million) investment from Tencent in 2015 and a further $76 million (RMB500 million) in 2016 from Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital and Mango V Foundation, a philanthropic offshoot of Hunan TV. The recently completed third investment round has made the company a unicorn.

Linmon Pictures has produced four TV dramas to date, including “Love For Separation,” “Chronicle of Life,” “To Be A Better Man,” and “Fighter of The Destiny.” Several more are currently in production including “Legend of Fu Yao” and “Only Side by Side With You.”

The “Novoland: Eagle Flag” titles were created over 10-months by Linmon Digital. “We wanted a title sequence reminiscent of those created by Patrick Clair for ‘Westworld’ and ‘True Detective,’ but with distinctive Chinese elements” said CEO Han Lei.