China’s Huading Awards to Return to Los Angeles

China’s Huading Awards will be held in Los Angeles for the third time, in June this year.

The fan-voted awards will be presented at a ceremony on June 19 at The Wiltern. It is the 24th edition of the show, and the ceremony’s third visit to Los Angeles, after previous stops in 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will honor celebrities in the areas of film, television, music, and more. Categories include best actor/actress in film, best actor/actress in a TV series, best male/female singer, and best director, with separate awards for Chinese and global films.

“Since the beginning, our goal has been to bridge the gap between the Chinese and American entertainment industries. Returning to Hollywood for this show is an important step towards that goal, as the Huading Awards continues to expand its global presence.” said awards founder Wang Haige.

The prizes are awarded following a competition based on public opinion surveys. Nominees are selected by an entertainment committee and the winners are chosen by popular vote in China, with an estimated 80 million fans voting through the award show’s website and other Chinese internet portals.

The Huading Awards were founded in 2007 by China’s Global Talents Media Group. The most recent edition took place on April 8, in Macau.

Previous Huading Awards attendees include Halle Barry, Hilary Swank, Jackie Chan, Jeremy Irons, Mel Gibson, Natalie Portman, Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman, Orlando Bloom and Quentin Tarantino.