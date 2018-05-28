China Box Office: ‘Solo’ Opens Third Behind ‘How Long’ and ‘Avengers’

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opened in third place in China behind holdovers “How Long Will I Love U,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The misfire meant one of the quietest weekends of the year for the Chinese box office.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” managed just $9.62 million, according to local data service Ent Group. Disney’s estimates point to $10.1 million.

The film had been given some 77,000 screenings on its opening Friday, more than any other title in the marketplace. But after that weak opening, exhibitors transferred screens to “How Long” on Saturday and again on Sunday. “Solo” played just under 60,000 sessions on Sunday.

Chinese time swap romance, “How Long” had been the previous weekend’s surprise package, when it opened in second place. In its second weekend, it climbed to top spot, and scored $24.1 million. That was down only 33% from its first weekend score. After 10 days on release it now has $81.4 million.

“Avengers: Infinity War” slipped from first place to second, with a 68% drop in revenue, in its third weekend. After 17 days it has a cumulative of $334 million. That is the fourth biggest score by any film released this year in China.

“A Quiet Place” grossed $4.11 million in its second weekend, representing a 76% tumble. After 10 days it has a cumulative score of $27.9 million.

Italian comedy drama, “Perfect Strangers” was the only other film to gross more than $1 million over the weekend in China. Its opening score was $2.83 million, enough for fifth place.

The aggregate box office over the three days from Friday to Sunday was $59.6 million. That was steeply down from last week’s $112 million total, and only the fifth time this year that the figure has dropped below $60 million.