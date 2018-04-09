China Box Office: ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘Hindi Medium’ Win Holiday Weekend

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office in China. It remained on top of the chart with $43.8 million in three days, for a cumulative score of $163 million after 10 days.

The film also benefitted from a bumper Thursday, when it scored $25.5 million. The day is a significant public holiday – Qing Ming or grave-sweeping day – and very much family time, which effectively made for a four-day weekend. Several new films released on Wednesday or Thursday, in order to take advantage of the holiday, instead of the usual Friday.

Most successful of these was India’s “Hindi Medium,” a family- and education-themed drama from last year, which opened on Wednesday. It stars Irrfan Khan, who has been seen in several Hollywood films, but does not have the strength of brand in China enjoyed by Aamir Khan. The film collected $11.7 million over the weekend for second place, and $21.4 million in five days.

Russia’s “Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” opened on Thursday with $2.73 million, but slipped down the chart over the weekend. It finished with $6.86 million after four days.

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” earned $3.95 million over the weekend for fourth place. After 17 days, it has clocked up $98.4 million.

Chinese crime thriller, “Wrath of Silence” earned $2.80 million over the weekend. Released on Wednesday, it had $5.76 million over five days.

Record-breaking war film, “Operation Red Sea” continued to battle on. It added $1.84 million in sixth place, for $575 million after 52 days on release.

Chinese animation, “Cats & Peachtopia” opened smartly, but did not figure in the top ten by Sunday. It had $1.59 million over the weekend and $2.66 million after four days.

Chinese romance “Nuts” scored $1.35 million over the weekend for seventh place. That helped it to $4.23 million after five days. Another Chinese romance “Nice to Meet You” earned $790,000, for $7.56 million after 11 days.

“The Commuter” tagged along with $680,000 in tenth place. After 11 days on release it has a cumulative score of $6.56 million.