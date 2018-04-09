You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘Hindi Medium’ Win Holiday Weekend

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: JIGNESH PANCHAL, courtesy of Maddock Films

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office in China. It remained on top of the chart with $43.8 million in three days, for a cumulative score of $163 million after 10 days.

The film also benefitted from a bumper Thursday, when it scored $25.5 million. The day is a significant public holiday – Qing Ming or grave-sweeping day – and very much family time, which effectively made for a four-day weekend. Several new films released on Wednesday or Thursday, in order to take advantage of the holiday, instead of the usual Friday.

Most successful of these was India’s “Hindi Medium,” a family- and education-themed drama from last year, which opened on Wednesday. It stars Irrfan Khan, who has been seen in several Hollywood films, but does not have the strength of brand in China enjoyed by Aamir Khan. The film collected $11.7 million over the weekend for second place, and $21.4 million in five days.

Russia’s “Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” opened on Thursday with $2.73 million, but slipped down the chart over the weekend. It finished with $6.86 million after four days.

Related

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” earned $3.95 million over the weekend for fourth place. After 17 days, it has clocked up $98.4 million.

Chinese crime thriller, “Wrath of Silence” earned $2.80 million over the weekend. Released on Wednesday, it had $5.76 million over five days.

Record-breaking war film, “Operation Red Sea” continued to battle on. It added $1.84 million in sixth place, for $575 million after 52 days on release.

Chinese animation, “Cats & Peachtopia” opened smartly, but did not figure in the top ten by Sunday. It had $1.59 million over the weekend and $2.66 million after four days.

Chinese romance “Nuts” scored $1.35 million over the weekend for seventh place. That helped it to $4.23 million after five days. Another Chinese romance “Nice to Meet You” earned $790,000, for $7.56 million after 11 days.

“The Commuter” tagged along with $680,000 in tenth place. After 11 days on release it has a cumulative score of $6.56 million.

More Film

  • China Box Office: ‘Ready Player One,’

    China Box Office: ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘Hindi Medium’ Win Holiday Weekend

    Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office in China. It remained on top of the chart with $43.8 million in three days, for a cumulative score of $163 million after 10 days. The film also benefitted from a bumper Thursday, when it scored $25.5 million. The day is […]

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer:

    Han Solo Finds Himself Part of a Crew in Final 'Solo: A Stars Wars Story' Trailer

    Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office in China. It remained on top of the chart with $43.8 million in three days, for a cumulative score of $163 million after 10 days. The film also benefitted from a bumper Thursday, when it scored $25.5 million. The day is […]

  • Blockers

    How Kay Cannon Shattered a Glass Ceiling By Directing 'Blockers'

    Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office in China. It remained on top of the chart with $43.8 million in three days, for a cumulative score of $163 million after 10 days. The film also benefitted from a bumper Thursday, when it scored $25.5 million. The day is […]

  • U.S. Panama Invasion Pic ‘Diciembres’ Embraced

    IFF Panama: U.S. Panama Invasion Pic ‘Diciembres’ Embraced at World Premiere

    Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office in China. It remained on top of the chart with $43.8 million in three days, for a cumulative score of $163 million after 10 days. The film also benefitted from a bumper Thursday, when it scored $25.5 million. The day is […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    'Ready Player One' Crushes 'A Quiet Place,' 'Blockers' Overseas

    Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office in China. It remained on top of the chart with $43.8 million in three days, for a cumulative score of $163 million after 10 days. The film also benefitted from a bumper Thursday, when it scored $25.5 million. The day is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad