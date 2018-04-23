China Box Office: ‘Rampage’ Wins Quiet Weekend

“Rampage” held on at the top of the Chinese box office for a second weekend win. Overall figures, however, were quiet.

The Dwayne Johnson-starring action film earned $27.4 million in its second weekend from close to 100,000 screenings per day, according to data tracking service Ent Group. That was a drop of only 50%, compared with its opening $55.1 million. After 10 days, “Rampage” has a cumulative score of $106 million.

Elsewhere, figures were mostly modest, and the cumulative total of the top 10 films adding up to only $57 million. That score is the third weakest weekend of the year.

Opening in second place, Chinese comedy “21 Karat” could only manage $10.1 million, despite its 62,000 daily screenings. Pointing to a rapid exit from theaters, its numbers dropped on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Slipping to third place, “Ready Player One” scored $8.24 million from 35,000 screenings per day. It now has a cumulative score of $207 million after 24 days, making it by far the top Hollywood film this year in China, ahead of “Black Panther” on $105 million.

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” claimed fourth place with $4.17 million in its opening weekend. It too enjoyed some 35,000 screening sessions per day.

Chinese comedy, “Dude’s Manual” opened in fourth place on Friday, but saw its figures decline on succeeding days, and its screen count was rapidly cut. It finished fifth with $3.68 million.

“Hindi Medium” continued with $1.19 million in its third weekend. After 19 days, it has $32.7 million. “Annihilation” earned $1.06 million, for $9.43 million after 10 days. Russia’s “The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” took eighth place with $580,000, extending its total to $9.59 million after 18 days.