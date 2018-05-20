China Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place’ Opens Third Behind ‘Infinity War’

Of half a handful of new release movies in China this weekend, only Chinese romantic fantasy “How Long Will I Love U” and American horror thriller “A Quiet Place” made any noise behind still dominant “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Infinity War” held on to the top spot with $54.2 million in its second weekend, according to data from Ent Group. That marks a 72% drop from its opening weekend, but it lifts the film’s total to $302 million after just 10 days on release. That makes it by far the top Hollywood movie of the year so far in China, having overtaken the $220 million mark of “Ready Player One.”

“How Long Will I Love U” which features a man and a woman living in the same apartment 20 years apart, who find their timelines crossed, earned a serious $36.2 million for second place. With the film’s scores improving each day of the weekend, including an impressive $17.3 million on Sunday, the film looks to have a strong career.

“A Quiet Place” took third place with a weekend total of $17.3 million according to Ent’s data. Paramount estimated $17.7 million from 8,731 theaters.

Behind the three leaders only two other films earned more than $1 million over the weekend. Japanese romance, “Hirugao” earned $1.18 million for fourth place. Chinese romance “Us and Them” earned $1.15 million in its fourth week, lifting its 23-day aggregate to $211 million.

Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” added $420,000 for a 38-day cumulative of $154 million. Turbo Films’ Russian animation “The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” added $260,000 for a 46-day total of $11.3 million. “The Young Karl Mark” scored $260,000 for a 14-day cumulative of $1.21 million. Chinese animation, “Princess and the Kingdom” added $160,000 for a 22-day score of $870,000. India’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” added $140,000 for a 17-day cumulative of $11.6 million.