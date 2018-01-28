China Box Office: ‘Maze Runner’ and ‘Superstar’ Share Weekend

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” scored an opening weekend win at the China box office, ahead of Indian holdover “Secret Superstar,” which claimed a Sunday victory.

“Maze Runner” finished the weekend with $22.4 million, compared to $19.0 million for “Superstar.”

Given a day and date release, “Maze Runner” was quickly into its stride, with $8.24 million on Friday, according to data from Ent Group. It followed that with successive drops in pace; to $8.06 million on Saturday and $6.06 million on Sunday.

“Superstar” enjoyed $4.85 million on Friday, before rising to $7.78 million on Saturday and a winning $6.55 million on Sunday. After 10 days, “Superstar” has a cumulative in China of $65.7 million. While the film is unlikely to come close to last year’s Aamir Khan phenomenon “Dangal,” which earned over $190 million, the China score for “Superstar” is now far in excess of the $20.3 million it had earned globally, including India, prior to its China outing 10 days ago.

And, while “Maze Runner” showed signs of weakening, its opening weekend should propel the film to a franchise best in China. The first “Maze Runner earned $24.0 million in October 2014, while “The Scorch Trials” earned $29.6 million from its November 2015 release.

Third in China over the weekend was “Forever Young,” with $11.8 million. After 17 days, its cumulative total is $95.8 million.

“Ferdinand” enjoyed a weekend trajectory typical of a children’s animation, with a slow Friday and a jump on Saturday as parents take their offspring to cinemas. It managed $5.11 million for a weekend fourth position and a cumulative of $18.5 million after 10 days on release.

Sixth place belonged to a Chinese animation, “Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink” which does not get its full release until Feb.16 and Chinese New Year. It earned $2.35 million from previews on Saturday and Sunday.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” welcomed a further $2 million over the weekend. Its cumulative in China, now stands at $74.0 million after 17 days.

Blockbuster Chinese comedy, “Ex-Files: The Return of the Exes” refuses to go away. It earned $1.83 million, extending its total past the $300 million mark to $303 million.

U.S. thriller, “24 Hours to Live” opened in ninth spot with $1.19 million. The sci-fi action film film counts China’s Fundamental Films as a producer, but is treated as a flat fee import.

(Lightstorm Entertainment’s “2.22” managed $150,000 on its Friday opening, but did not manage a top ten place for the following two days.)

Tenth spot belonged to China’s “Mai Bing Bing,” which opened on Saturday, instead of the usual Friday. It earned $420,000 in two days.