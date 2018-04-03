China Box Office Overtakes North America in First Quarter of 2018

China’s theatrical box office overtook North America to become the biggest in the world in the first quarter of this year.

Gross theatrical revenues in China amounted to RMB20.2 billion in the three months to March, according to data assembled by Variety from official and industry sources. Using a conservative exchange rate of RMB6.30 to the US dollar, that equates to $3.17 billion. In comparison, North American theaters (comprising those in the U.S. and Canada) enjoyed aggregate revenues of $2.89 billion in the same period, according to data tracking and consultancy service ComScore.

Patriotic war action film “Operation Red Sea” was the top-scoring film in March, with close to $175 million (RMB1.1 billion) earned in the month. Released at Chinese New Year in February, “Operation Red Sea” has a cumulative total in China of $574 million, according to Chinese data service Ent Group. Disney’s “Black Panther” was second in March in China with $105 million (RMB659 million). It was followed by “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” a Hollywood sci-fi fantasy produced by China’s Dalian Wanda group.

It has frequently been predicted that the film business in China would overtake that of the so-called “domestic” industry in North America. But forecasters got their timing wrong when more than a decade of unbroken Chinese growth stalled between mid-2016 and mid-2017.

The Chinese data for January to March points to a 39% bounce compared with the first quarter of 2017. However, that surge is unlikely to be sustained through the whole year. Chinese government sources have pointed to a 15%-20% growth rate as more likely for 2018.

China’s box office in 2017 was RMB55.9 billion, which was reported as $8.6 billion using end 2017 exchange rates. The recent weakening of the dollar against the Chinese currency makes the Chinese figures bigger still.

ComScore showed North American box office this year dropped by 3.7%, from $3.001 billion in the first quarter of 2017. That is despite the huge success of “Black Panther” which recorded $651 million in the quarter, streets ahead of the $380 million of “Beauty & The Beast” in the equivalent period last year.