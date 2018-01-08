China Box Office: ‘Ex-Files’ Scores $86 Million, Humbles ‘Last Jedi’

The “Star Wars” franchise suffered an uncomfortable reality check in China where “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened in second place. It scored a deeply disappointing $28.0 million.

The film was soundly beaten by Chinese comedy, “Ex-Files: The Return of the Exes,” which dominated the box office in China, as it had a week earlier.

“The Last Jedi” played out on a 25,000-screen combination, marginally wider than “Ex-Files.” But, through all three days of the weekend, it never got near the comedy’s $85.8 million (RMB558 million) performance. On Friday “The Last Jedi” earned $9.4 million (RMB61.2 million according to China Box Office, converted using a $1 = RMB6.5 exchange rate,) $11.1 million (RMB71.9 million) on Saturday and $7.49 million (RMB48.7 million) on Sunday.

That made “The Last Jedi” the top Hollywood film in Chinese theaters. The score included $4 million from 490 IMAX screens.

But the total was lower than either of the two “Star Wars” films that have opened theatrically in China in the modern era. “The Force Awakens” opened in the same slot two years ago with $52.3 million, before completing its run with a $124 million cumulative. Last year, “Rogue One” opened with $30.1 million, and went on to earn a total of $69.5 million.

Including previews and midnight screenings, “The Last Jedi” has a China cumulative of $28.6 million. Globally, it has $1.20 billion. After 10 days in Chinese theaters, “Ex Files” has a cumulative of $199 million.

Minor places in the weekend chary meant modest scores. In third spot, Feng Xiaogang’s former chart topper, “Youth” earned $8.51 million, for a 24-day cumulative of $209 million. Holdover, “Hanson and the Beast” scored $3.66 million, for a 10-day cumulative of $40.6 million.

In fifth place, Disney’s “Coco” earned $2.54 million, for a 45-day cumulative of $184 million. Hong Kong-Chinese new release, “Gold Buster” earned $2.43 million. Chinese fantasy, “The Legend of the Demon Cat” earned $1.77 million, for a $79.5 million 17-day total.

Japanese drama “Miracles of Namiya General Store” earned $1.71 million in its second week, for a 10-day cumulative of $34.9 million. “Paddington 2” earned $345,000 for ninth place, while Sunday’s previews for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” gave the upcoming Friday release tenth place and a $150,000 head start.