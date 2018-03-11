China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

“Black Panther” opened on top of the China box office with a strong $66 million gross, defying doubts that Chinese audiences would warm to a movie with black lead actors.

The film debuted strongly on Friday and dominated on each of its first three days. Data from Ent Group shows it earning $20.7 million on Friday from 107,000 screenings; $27.1 million on Saturday on 110,000 screenings; and $17.6 million on Sunday from 108,000 outings. It also enjoyed $1.4 million of previews and midnight screenings on Thursday.

“Operation Red Sea,” which topped the chart last week fell to second place. It earned $23.5 million in its fourth weekend, lifting its total to $527 million after 24 days. That makes “Red Sea” the top film of 2018 in China and the top film among the pack of films released at Chinese New Year, when it opened in fourth place.

“Detective Chinatown 2” placed third with $10.2 million. Its cumulative after 24 days is $520 million.

“Amazing China,” the government backed documentary, placed fourth in its second week. It earned $8.07 million for a 10-day cumulative of $35.9 million.

India’s “Bajrangi Bhijaan” came fifth for the second week with a strong hold. It earned $8.00 million, only 5% down on its opening $8.44 million score. Its cumulative after 10 days is $26.1 million.

Another holdover, “Peter Rabbit” took $4.00 million. Its cumulative is $19.9 million after 10 days.

New release animation, “Duck Duck Goose” took seventh place with $3.35 million.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” held eighth place with a score of $2.25 million. Its cumulative is $6.95 million after 10 years.

Japanese sports comedy, “Mix” opened with $1.82 million in ninth place.

“Monster Hunt 2,” which once topped the Chinese New Year ratings, took tenth spot. It scored $1.63 million, for a cumulative $351 million after 24 days.