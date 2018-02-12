China Box Office: Aamir Khan’s ‘Superstar’ Tops $100 Million in Quiet Weekend

The Chinese box office suffered its quietest weekend in over a year. And, with only one new release to enter the chart, Indian drama “Secret Superstar” once again emerged on top.

The pre-Chinese New Year lull was weaker even than last week’s sluggishness, The combined score for the top ten films was a lowly $33.7 million. The last time the aggregate was that weak was in September 2016, when there were many fewer theaters in China than today.

Distributors and theater owners, however, can expect vastly different results from the upcoming weekend, when a host of broad family entertainment, popular names and Chinese-made franchise titles will compete fiercely for eyeballs – and perhaps cannibalize each other.

The market stasis allowed “Superstar” to hold on to its unlikely victory. It clocked up $8.61 million, for a cumulative of $109 million after 24 days on release, according to data from Ent Group. Of its four weekends in Chinese theaters, the Aamir Khan-starring title had enjoyed three as the top selling film. His previous release in China, “Dangal” scored over $190 million last year, paving the way for audience appreciation of Indian films in China.

Antarctic adventure, “Till the end of the World” added $6.43 million in its second weekend of release. It has a cumulative of $28.6 million after 11 days in cinemas.

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” earned $3.49 million. That lifted its cumulative to $46.2 million after 17 days.

Starry romance, “Forever Young” added $3.33 million in its fifth weekend. After 31 days it has a cumulative of $116 million.

Bona Film Group’s “The Greatest Showman” added $2.52 million in its second weekend. Its cumulative is $13.4 million after 11 days. “Happy Death Day” scored $2.18 million in sixth place for a cumulative of $7.43 million after 10 days.

The weekend’s only new release to enter the top ten was “Miss Puff,” a Chinese romantic drama. It scored $2.07 million.

Ninth position belonged to “Wonder,” scoring $1.84 million, for a cumulative of $28.5 million. Animation, “Ferdinand” took tenth with $1.29 million, for a running score of $26 million after 24 days.