Berlin: Ensemble Cast Joins Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Family’

Kengo Kora, Sosuke Ikematsu, Chizuru Ikewaki, Yuki Yamada, Yoko Moriguchi and Akira Emoto have joined the cast of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new film.

At an announcement Wednesday in Tokyo, the Japanese title was revealed as “Manbiki Kazoku,” which translates as “Shoplifting Family.”

The story is about a family of small-time criminals who take in a child they find on the street. Lily Franky, star of Kore-eda’s “Like Father, Like Son,” was previously announced in the role of the husband. Sakura Ando plays the wife.

The film is being produced by Fuji Television Network, Gaga and AOI Pro. Gaga is in charge of international sales in Asia, and Wild Bunch, which is pitching the film to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival, the rest of the world.

Pic will be given a June release in Japan, making it a strong contender for the Cannes festival in May.