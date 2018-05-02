Cannes Market: Celluloid Dreams Bites Into ‘Babyteeth’

Paris-based sales house Celluloid Dreams has boarded Australian comedy “Babyteeth.’ The film stars Ben Mendelsohn (“Ready Player One,” “Animal Kingdom”) and Essie Davis (“Game of Thrones,” “The Babadook”) and is the feature directorial debut of Shannon Murphy. Celluloid will pitch the film at next week’s Cannes Film Market.

The story involves a couple whose seriously ill teenage daughter has fallen madly in love with a drug dealer. The girl doesn’t want to play it safe any more, morals go out the window, and the family’s friends and neighbors get sucked into the maelstrom. The script was based on a successful stage play by Rita Kalnejais, which debuted at Sydney’s Belvoir theater in 2012.

“Babyteeth” is produced by Alex White and executive produced by Jan Chapman (“Bright Star,” “The Piano”). It is a Whitefalk Films production with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Create NSW, and was financed with the support of WeirAnderson.com, Whitefalk Films, Jan Chapman Films and Spectrum Films. It was developed by Whitefalk Films in association with Katherine Slattery and Jan Chapman, with the assistance of Screen Australia, Create NSW and Waking Dream Productions. Australia/New Zealand distribution will be through Entertainment One.

The film is also the first feature for Australian development and production company Whitefalk Films following the success of shorts “Trespass,” and “Florence Has Left the Building.”

“It is particularly pleasing to see a great female creative team onboard, including Academy Award nominee Jan Chapman and AFTRS graduate Shannon Murphy and that this film promotes emerging talent with Alex White following her impressive start with short filmmaking,” said Grainne Brunsdon, acting executive director of Create NSW said.