Cannes: Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Burning’ Sold to France, China

“Burning,” which plays in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, has been a hot seller for director Lee Chang-dong.

Lee’s Pinehouse production company said that the film was sold in the Cannes Film Market to distributors in eight territories. Finecut is handling overseas sales.

The film was sold to Diaphana Distribution for release in France. The company previously distributed Lee’s “Secret Sunshine,” and “Poetry.” Other buyers include Blue Share for China, Edko Films for Hong Kong and Macau, Hualien International for Taiwan, Viva Communications for the Philippines and Clover Films for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

A loose adaptation of Murakami Haruki’s “Barn Burning” short story, “Burning” is Lee’s fourth invitation to Cannes, and third to the competition section. It stars Yoo Ah-in (“Veteran”), Steven Yeun (“Okja”) and Jeon Jong-seo. “Burning” is set for a theatrical release in South Korea on Thursday.