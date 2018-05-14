Cannes: SE Asia Groups to Tackle Sex Harassment in Media

Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry.

The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where victims can make anonymous complaints.

“In Asia the silence is louder and many a time power plays reinforce the inequalities. The harassment goes beyond just women’s’ issues but encompasses all gender and social stereotypes and normative tolerance. We need the 3A approach of action, awareness and amendments,” said Darpan MD Sreyashi Sen.

“The culture of silence surrounding these issues often leads to misconceptions that has become ingrained and permeates even the most mundane behavior of people in our society,” said FDCP head Liza B. Dino.

The memo was signed just days before the Cannes Film Festival announced its own code of conduct on sex equality on Monday.