You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: SE Asia Groups to Tackle Sex Harassment in Media

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry.

The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where victims can make anonymous complaints.

“In Asia the silence is louder and many a time power plays reinforce the inequalities. The harassment goes beyond just women’s’ issues but encompasses all gender and social stereotypes and normative tolerance.  We need the 3A approach of action, awareness and amendments,” said Darpan MD Sreyashi Sen.

“The culture of silence surrounding these issues often leads to misconceptions that has become ingrained and permeates even the most mundane behavior of people in our society,” said FDCP head Liza B. Dino.

The memo was signed just days before the Cannes Film Festival announced its own code of conduct on sex equality on Monday.

More Film

  • Climax Gaspar Noe

    'Climax,' Gaspar Noe's Controversial Cannes Film, Sells to A24

    Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry. The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where […]

  • Cannes: SE Asia Groups to Tackle

    Cannes: SE Asia Groups to Tackle Sex Harassment in Media

    Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry. The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where […]

  • Variety '10 Producers To Watch' breakfast,

    Variety Celebrates 10 Producers to Watch in Cannes

    Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry. The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where […]

  • Cannes Toppers Sign Pledge of Transparence

    Cannes Festival Toppers Sign Pledge to Ensure Gender Equality

    Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry. The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where […]

  • 'Shoplifters' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Shoplifters' (Manbiki Kazoku)

    Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry. The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where […]

  • Chinese Distributor Turbo Film Launches VFX

    Chinese Distributor Turbo Film Launches VFX Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry. The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where […]

  • Cannes Film Festival: Brazil's Carlos Diegues

    Carlos Diegues On Cannes Special Screener 'The Great Mystical Circus'

    Singapore distributor, Darpan Global has joined forces with the Film Development Corporation of the Philippines to tackle sexual harassment in the Asian media industry. The pair signed a memo in Cannes on Friday, and now pledge to bring other South East Asian companies into a consortium. They will also set up a redress forum where […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad