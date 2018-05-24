Cannes: ‘Burning’ Adds U.K., Japan, Australia Distribution Deals

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other territory sales included Provzgylyad for Russia and the CIS countries, Aurora Films for Poland, Bir Film for Turkey, Vertigo for Spain, Imagine Film for Benelux, Camera Film for Denmark, Seven Films for Greece, Arthaus for Norway and Folkets Bio for Sweden.

Finecut said that it is fielding multiple offers from distributors in the U.S., Brazil and Latin America. The deals are in addition to previously announced sales to Diaphan in France and to distributors in much of East Asia.

The film, loosely adapted from a short story by Japan’s Haruki Murakami, achieved some of the highest scores from reviewers, but came away from the festival without an official prize. It was named as best film by critics’ organization FIPRESCI.

Directed by Lee Chang-dong, “Burning” began its commercial release in Korea on Thursday last week. It grossed $2.53 million in its first seven days, from sales of 388,000 tickets.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More Film

  • ‘Burning’ Adds U.K., Japan, Australia Distribution

    Cannes: ‘Burning’ Adds U.K., Japan, Australia Distribution Deals

    Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other […]

  • 'The Great Mystical Circus' Review: Hardly

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Great Mystical Circus'

    Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other […]

  • 'Feral' Review

    Film Review: 'Feral'

    Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other […]

  • Amandla Stenberg The Hate U Give

    Fox Dates 'The Hate U Give' Movie for Awards-Season Release

    Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other […]

  • 'Scarface' Slated for 35th Anniversary Re-Release

    Film News Roundup: 'Scarface' Set for 35th Anniversary Re-Release

    Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other […]

  • Caitriona Balfe Noah Jupe

    'Outlander' Star Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe Join Ford vs. Ferrari Movie

    Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other […]

  • Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot Producing, Possibly Starring in Fidel Castro Journalism Drama

    Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad