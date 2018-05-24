Cannes: ‘Burning’ Adds U.K., Japan, Australia Distribution Deals

Distributors in over 100 territories have picked up rights to “Burning,” the Korean drama that debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

With rights deals conducted by sales agent Finecut, the film was licensed to Thunderbird Releasing for the U.K., Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand and to Twin Co for Japan. Other territory sales included Provzgylyad for Russia and the CIS countries, Aurora Films for Poland, Bir Film for Turkey, Vertigo for Spain, Imagine Film for Benelux, Camera Film for Denmark, Seven Films for Greece, Arthaus for Norway and Folkets Bio for Sweden.

Finecut said that it is fielding multiple offers from distributors in the U.S., Brazil and Latin America. The deals are in addition to previously announced sales to Diaphan in France and to distributors in much of East Asia.

The film, loosely adapted from a short story by Japan’s Haruki Murakami, achieved some of the highest scores from reviewers, but came away from the festival without an official prize. It was named as best film by critics’ organization FIPRESCI.

Directed by Lee Chang-dong, “Burning” began its commercial release in Korea on Thursday last week. It grossed $2.53 million in its first seven days, from sales of 388,000 tickets.