‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Sprints to $35 Million at International Box Office

Fox’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” has dominated the international box office weekend with $35.2 million from a massive 42,596 screens, notching first place in 20 markets.

The finale of the dystopian trilogy, starring Dylan O’Brien, has totaled $142.9 million internationally, to go along with $39.8 million in North America after 10 days. China led the way with $4.8 million in its second weekend to bring that total to $37 million.

Mexico generated a first-place opening with $3.1 million as did Germany with $2.5 million. Weekend business for “The Death Cure” has outpaced “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials ” by 1% and the original “Maze Runner” by 25%.

Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” finished a distant second with $16.2 million from 19,173 screens in 42 markets, pushing the international total to $153 million. China led the way with a $7.4 million launch including previews.

The Hugh Jackman musical showed impressive staying power in the U.K., earning a first place finish with $3 million in its sixth weekend and pushing its British total to $31.3 million. Jackman’s homeland of Australia continued supporting “Showman” with a first-place finish of $1.2 million in its sixth weekend for a $20.3 million total.

Japan will open on Feb. 16. “Showman” has been a strong perfomer in the U.S. with $137 million after seven weeks.

French comedy sequel “The Magic Touch,” directed by Oliver Baroux, opened with $14.3 million in France. The 2011 original “The Tuche Family” centered on the family Tuche winning the lottery and moving to Monaco; the second film, 2016’s “Les Tuche 2,” saw the son come to America.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” finished fourth with $12.6 million from 8,000 screens in 93 markets. The international total now stands at $503.1 million, led by $74 million in China. The action comedy has also grossed $352.6 million in the North American market for a global total of $855.7 million.

Disney’s “Coco” took in $11.6 million internationally to raise its foreign take to $496 million and its worldwide total to $700 million. Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” grossed $11 million for all international territories, pushing the foreign take to $40.2 million.

“Secret Superstar,” the latest film vehicle for Indian superstar Aamir Khan, grossed $10.5 million in its third weekend in China for a total of $92.8 million in that single market. The film — a coming of age story about a teenage girl who wants to be a singer — follows the momentum created by Khan’s previous film “Dangal,” which took in an impressive $193 million in China.

