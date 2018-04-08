Bollywood Giant Salman Khan Released on Bail After Two Days in Jail

Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching.

Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in 1998.

The judge in Jodhpur required Khan to post two sureties of $800 (INR50,000) each. He is also not allowed to leave the country without the court’s permission. The next hearing is scheduled for May 7.

The decision to release Khan was greeted by large cheering crowds. Four others had been acquitted.

Khan is one of India’s most bankable stars. He has just completed a major Abu Dhabi shoot for “Race 3,” due a July release in the Eid holiday season.

The case was brought by the Bishnoi community, a sect dedicated to protecting flora and fauna. Blackbucks are also safeguarded under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.

Khan has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2006, he was sentenced to five years in prison for hunting chinkara, or Indian gazelle, in 1998. He was granted bail after three days behind bars, and was acquitted in 2016.

In 2002, Khan was implicated in a fatal hit and run incident in Mumbai. He was acquitted of all charges in 2015.