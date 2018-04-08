You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bollywood Giant Salman Khan Released on Bail After Two Days in Jail

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching.

Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in 1998.

The judge in Jodhpur required Khan to post two sureties of $800 (INR50,000) each. He is also not allowed to leave the country without the court’s permission. The next hearing is scheduled for May 7.

The decision to release Khan was greeted by large cheering crowds. Four others had been acquitted.
Khan is one of India’s most bankable stars. He has just completed a major Abu Dhabi shoot for “Race 3,” due a July release in the Eid holiday season.

The case was brought by the Bishnoi community, a sect dedicated to protecting flora and fauna. Blackbucks are also safeguarded under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.

Khan has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2006, he was sentenced to five years in prison for hunting chinkara, or Indian gazelle, in 1998. He was granted bail after three days behind bars, and was acquitted in 2016.

In 2002, Khan was implicated in a fatal hit and run incident in Mumbai. He was acquitted of all charges in 2015.

More Film

  • Quirino Ibero-American Animation Awards Winners Announced

    Inaugural Quirino Ibero-American Animation Awards Winners Announced

    Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching. Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in […]

  • Bollywood: Salman Khan Released After Two

    Bollywood Giant Salman Khan Released on Bail After Two Days in Jail

    Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching. Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in […]

  • Chappaquiddick

    Why Every Liberal Should See 'Chappaquiddick'

    Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching. Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in […]

  • Star "voices" of Walt Disney Picture's

    Soon-Tek Oh, Voice of Mulan's Father and Asian-American Theater Pioneer, Dies at 85

    Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching. Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in […]

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place' Wins Box Office With $45 Million

    Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching. Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in […]

  • Woodpeckers

    Caribbean and Central American Films Flourish Despite Headwinds

    Indian actor, Salman Khan was released from jail on Saturday after spending just two nights in prison. He had been handed a five-year sentence on Thursday for poaching. Khan was released on bail having argued about the reliability of witnesses and questioning the forensic tests on the dead blackbuck antelopes. The original incident occurred in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad