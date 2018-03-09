‘Black Panther’ Passes $10 Million on China Debut

“Black Panther” has made a bright start on top of the box office, as it heads into Chinese multiplexes. That should help allay fears that Chinese audiences are cool towards black-themed movies.

By midday Friday, the Disney-Marvel Comic Universe film had grossed $9.87 million (RMB62.7 million), according to data from China Box Office. At that early stage, “Black Panther” accounted for 60% of Friday’s gross revenues, ahead of big budget patriotic documentary “Amazing China” in second place with 19%. Last week’s dominant title, “Operation Red Sea” eased down to third place with 8%.

Previews and midnight screenings for “Black Panther” were worth $1.45 million (RMB9.2 million) on Thursday, elevating the film’s running total in China to $11.3 million (RMB720 million) before it heads into the afternoon.

China is a notoriously tricky theatrical market to predict. Audience tastes are changing rapidly and anyway vary between the biggest metropolises and the smaller towns, where local Chinese fare tends to dominate. “Black Panther” is also the first substantial Hollywood title to release since Chinese New Year and the ending of the unofficial blackout period in which local films are given distribution priority.

The early numbers reinforce predictions that “Black Panther” could enjoy a $60 million opening weekend in China and go on to exceed $100 million. The movie had already achieved high interest levels on popular consumer film site Maoyan, pointing to it being regarded as simply another Marvel superhero title, rather than a difficult-to-sell specialty film.