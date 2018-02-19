You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Kai Greene Stars in 'Crazy Fist' for All Rights Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of All Rights Entertainment

Prominent U.S. bodybuilder Kai Greene (“Stranger Things”) stars in upcoming Chinese and American co-venture film “Crazy Fist.”

The film features a former mixed martial arts champion who swore never to fight again after accidentally killing his opponent. But he is forced back into the ring in order to uncover a major conspiracy. Greene is paired with a top Chinese cast including Huang Xiaoming (“Ip Man 2”), Zhao Wei (“Painted Skin,” “Red Cliff”) plus Steve Yoo (“CZ12”) and Collin Chou (“Matrix Revolutions”).

The Guo Qing-directed film is produced by Beijing Elite Arts Culture on a budget of $12 million and being sold at international markets, including the Berlin Film Festival, by Hong Kong- and Paris-based All Rights Entertainment. A theatrical release in China is set for July.

All Rights is also handling sales on Xavier Gens-produced suspense thriller “Hostile.” Directed by Mathieu Turi, the film has already had a distinguished genre festival career, with play dates including Sitges and Frightfest.

The company says it is fielding multiple offers from North American mini-studios and has sold the picture extensively overseas. It was licensed to Exponenta for the CIS region, Splendid for German-speaking Europe and Jetsen for China.

Multiple specialty distributors have made North American offers for “The Lady in the Portrait,” a French-Chinese venture directed by Charles de Meaux and starring Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing. The film was released in France in December by Rezo Films, garnering a respectable 60,000 admissions. The film has the backing of China’s largest property group Evergrande, but a Middle Kingdom release date has not yet been finalized.

A major mid-year release is being set for China on Italian animated family film “Leo Da Vinci.” The film was picked up by Enjoy Movie (Hong Kong) and is set for a 10,000 print opening. It releases in Italy on June 11 through Videa.

Other animated titles include “Toys & Pets Adventures,” from China’s Light Chaser Animation, and Light Chaser’s “Cats.” “Toys & Pets” previously appeared in Annecy and the Shanghai festival last year under the title “Tea Pets.” A redubbed version will be available from March. “Cats” will be delivered in May.

