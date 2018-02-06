Berlin: Noomi Rapace to Star in ‘Angel of Mine’

Noomi Rapace will star in Australian psychological thriller “Angel of Mine,” to be directed by Kim Farrant. Fortitude International will begin pre-selling the picture at the European Film Market in Berlin later this month.

The movie is a Melbourne-set remake of 2008 French film “L’Empreinte de L’Ange.” It charts a woman’s brush with madness after she loses her daughter and becomes convinced that another woman’s child is in fact her own.

Farrant, whose first film was the Nicole Kidman-starring “Strangerland” in 2015 will direct from a script by Luke Davies (“Lion,” “Candy”) and David Regal. Production is scheduled to begin in April this year.

“What I love about this beautiful script (apart from the insanely brilliant Noomi) is that it’s about intuition. We all know what it’s like to know something deep in our bones and yet fall into the trap of doubting ourselves, and that questioning can drive us crazy,” said Farrant in a prepared statement.

The film is to be a SixtyFourSixty and Garlin Pictures feature with principal production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria. It was developed by Garlin Pictures with the assistance of Screen Australia and SixtyFourSixty. Production is by Brian Etting and Josh Etting of Garlin, and Su Armstrong of SixtyFourSixty. Executive production is by Nadine de Barros and Robert Ogden Barnum of Fortitude and Luke Davies. Distribution in Australia and New Zealand is by Becker Films.

“Kim Farrant is an exceptionally talented director who displayed her interest in exploring themes around motherhood and grief with her debut ‘Strangerland’,” said Sally Caplan, head of production at Screen Australia.