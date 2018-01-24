Berlin Film Market: Korea’s ‘Monstrum’ Picked up by Finecut

CREDIT: Courtesy of Taewon Entertainment

Big-budget Korean creature movie, Monstrum” will get its rights sales launch next month through agency Finecut. The company will screen promotional footage at its booth at Berlin’s European Film Market.

The period fantasy action film is produced on an $11 million budget by Taewon Entertainment, which previously delivered hits “Operation Chromite” with Liam Neeson, “71 Into the Fire,” and “Iris.” Production is by Taewon’s Chung Taewon.

The story follows an unusual group, which includes an exiled soldier, his curiously skilled daughter and a royal messenger, formed to defend against a man-eating creature which is ravaging the Chosun capital.

“Directed by Huh Jong-ho (“Countdown”,) the film has a cast which includes star Kim Myung-min (“A Day,” “Pandora”,) up-and-coming actor Choi Woo-shik (“Okja,” “Train to Busan”,) and Lee Hye-ri, a member of the K-pop group Girl’s Day, making her feature film debut.

Special effects are by Korean VFX firm Mofac. Completion will be later this year, ahead of a wide theatrical release by Kidari Entertainment.

