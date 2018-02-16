Berlin: Kim Ki-duk’s ‘Human’ Scores Early Sales

“Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening.

Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A court last month cleared Kim of the sexual assault charges, but ordered him to pay a fine. The Berlin Film Festival said this week that it is aware of the controversy and condemns all violence.

The new film, which revolves around a small group of people from all walks of life who embark on a journey to the open sea, was acquired by King Records for Japan, Fidalgo Film for Norway and Danaos Film for Greece and Cyprus. Rights are handled by Finecut, a Seoul-based indie sales company.

Finecut also scored a pre-sale on Hong Sang-soo’s “Grass,” which plays in Berlin’s Forum section, to Les Acacias for France. The film stars Kim Minhee, who won the Silver Bear for best actress in Berlin last year with Hong’s “On the Beach at Night Alone.”