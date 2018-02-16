You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Kim Ki-duk’s ‘Human’ Scores Early Sales

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Finecut

“Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening.

Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A court last month cleared Kim of the sexual assault charges, but ordered him to pay a fine. The Berlin Film Festival said this week that it is aware of the controversy and condemns all violence.

The new film, which revolves around a small group of people from all walks of life who embark on a journey to the open sea, was acquired by King Records for Japan, Fidalgo Film for Norway and Danaos Film for Greece and Cyprus. Rights are handled by Finecut, a Seoul-based indie sales company.

Finecut also scored a pre-sale on Hong Sang-soo’s “Grass,” which plays in Berlin’s Forum section, to Les Acacias for France. The film stars Kim Minhee, who won the Silver Bear for best actress in Berlin last year with Hong’s “On the Beach at Night Alone.”

More Film

  • Berlin: Kim Ki-duk's 'Human' Scores Early

    Berlin: Kim Ki-duk's 'Human' Scores Early Sales

    “Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening. Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Fans Come Together at Thursday Night Previews With Parties, Costumes

    “Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening. Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A […]

  • RODDY McDOWALL AND SUE BARTON. 1975VARIOUS

    Sue Barton, Publicity Executive for Columbia and Robert Altman, Dies at 79

    “Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening. Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A […]

  • Rob Friedman Steps Down Lionsgate

    Berlin: Global Road Sets off on Journey as Next Mini Studio

    “Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening. Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A […]

  • Directoro Nick Park Aardman Animations’ “Early

    Nick Park Discusses His Return to Directing With Aardman's Stop-Motion 'Early Man'

    “Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening. Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A […]

  • 'Call Me By Your Name' House

    'Call Me by Your Name' House Goes Up for Sale

    “Human, Space, Time and Human,” the new film by controversial South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, has been picked up by a handful of distributors ahead of its premiere as a Berlinale Special screening. Kim has recently attracted attention from the #MeToo movement, having been accused of sexual assault when shooting his 2013 film “Moebius.” A […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad