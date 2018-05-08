Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Child in Time’ Sells to China

Vision Films has picked up China rights to upcoming story “The Child In Time.” The film, about a writer dealing with the disappearance of his daughter, stars and is produced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The pictures is adapted from Ian McEwan’s prize-winning novel and produced by Pinewood Television and SunnyMarch TV for BBC One in the UK and Masterpiece in the U.S. The screenplay is written by Stephen Butchard (“The Last Kingdom”) and directed by Julian Farino (“Entourage”).

The Child in Time” is the first TV drama produced by Cumberbatch’s U.K. production company SunnyMarch TV. Studiocanal, which is handling international rights, became an investment partner in SunnyMarch TV in 2016.

More to follow.

 

