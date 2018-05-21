Balaji Telefilms Sets Sunil Lulla as CEO

Prolific Indian studio Balaji Telefilms has hired industry veteran Sunil Lulla as group chief executive. He succeeds another industry veteran Sameer Nair, who is now the CEO of production house Applause Entertainment.

Lulla brings with him some three decades of media industry experience, including heading the launches of MTV India and the Times Television Network, and stints at Saregama and Sony. His most recent role was chairman and managing director of leading advertising agency Grey Group India.

Founded in 1994, Balaji is headed by Ekta Kapoor, one of the pioneers of the Indian television production space. The company had revenues of $46 million in 2017. Its portfolio includes popular soaps “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Parichay” and “Naagin.” Balaji’s OTT arm ALTBalaji, which this week announced over 1 million paying subscribers, has several originals including “Gandi Baat,” “Haq Se,” and “Bose: Dead/Alive.”

“Balaji Telefilms has a great combination of engaging and compelling content and distribution on the back of explosive growth in online video consumption,” Lulla said in a statement. “Balaji Telefilms is well positioned to become a leading player in the Indian media sector and I am motivated to join the leadership team and all the great people that have fueled Balaji Telefilms’ success so far.”