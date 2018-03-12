‘Bad Genius’ Outsmarts Competition at Thailand’s Subhanahongsa Awards

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bad Genius Thai Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of GDH 559

Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards.

In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress.

The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by Variety as an Asian talent to watch at the International Film Festival & Awards Macao.

The film also won prizes for best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best costume design, best art direction, best original score, best recording and sound mixing and best film editing.

Produced by GDH 559, the film was released in Thailand in May and went on to score significant export success within Asia. It was released in China in October and there grossed a massive $41.1 million.

GDH 559 was formed after the breakup of GMM Tai Hub (GTH). Its predecessor company was producer of “Freelance” (aka “Heart Attack”,) which similarly swept the 2016 edition of the Subhanahongsa awards.

More Film

  • Guadalajara:Latido Films Takes Guadalajara Double-winner ‘Miriam

    Guadalajara: Latido Films Swoops on Guadalajara Double-Winner ‘Miriam Lies’

    “Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards. In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress. The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by […]

  • Bad Genius Thai Movie

    ‘Bad Genius’ Outsmarts Competition at Thailand’s Subhanahongsa Awards

    “Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards. In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress. The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by […]

  • ‘Another Day of Life,’ ‘Buñuel,’ ‘Raven

    ‘Another Day of Life,’ ‘Buñuel,’ ‘Raven Girl’ Wow at Cartoon Movie

    “Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards. In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress. The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by […]

  • High output but lower admissions for

    Mexican Cinema: High Output but Lower Admissions in 2017, Says Imcine Yearbook

    “Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards. In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress. The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by […]

  • 'Perro Bomba' Dominates Guadalajara Construye Awards

    'Perro Bomba' Wins Big at Guadalajara Construye Awards

    “Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards. In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress. The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by […]

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Vanished’ Beats ‘Tomb

    Korea Box Office: ‘Vanished’ Beats ‘Tomb Raider’

    “Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards. In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress. The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by […]

  • Ready Player One

    SXSW Film Review: 'Ready Player One'

    “Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards. In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress. The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad