‘Bad Genius’ Outsmarts Competition at Thailand’s Subhanahongsa Awards

“Bad Genius,” the drama-thriller in which a girl student cheats at exams and corrupts others, dominated proceeding at Thailand’s National Film Association Awards.

In total it won 12 Golden Swans or Subhanahongsa Awards including best film, best director (Nattawat Poonpirya), best actor and best actress.

The best actress winner Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying was last year named by Variety as an Asian talent to watch at the International Film Festival & Awards Macao.

The film also won prizes for best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best costume design, best art direction, best original score, best recording and sound mixing and best film editing.

Produced by GDH 559, the film was released in Thailand in May and went on to score significant export success within Asia. It was released in China in October and there grossed a massive $41.1 million.

GDH 559 was formed after the breakup of GMM Tai Hub (GTH). Its predecessor company was producer of “Freelance” (aka “Heart Attack”,) which similarly swept the 2016 edition of the Subhanahongsa awards.