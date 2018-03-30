‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Get May Release in China

“Avengers Infinity War” has secured a May release date in China.

The film, the third in the “Avengers” series will open on May 11, 2018. That is some three weeks after its debut in North America and the bulk of its international rollout. It also comes after the May Day public holiday.

Talent from the film is expected to visit China from April 19, talking in the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Films imported into China are subject to an annual quota, and must be submitted for censorship approval. Regulators set release dates for foreign titles and revenue sharing films are then released by state-owned distribution companies.