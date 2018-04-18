You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Astro, Celestial Tiger Pick up Awards Winning Films for SE Asia

CREDIT: Courtesy of Red Carpet Moving Pictures

Cinestaan International Sales has sold rights Shubhashish Bhutiani’s “Hotel Salvation” to pay-TV group Astro for 12 South East Asian territories including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. The film had previously been licensed to some 30 other territories including the U.K., U.S., Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

The film premiered at Venice in 2016, where it won the Grand Prix Enrico Fulchignoni and the UNESCO Gandhi Medal. Sajida Sharma and Sanjay Bhutiani produced for India’s Red Carpet Moving Pictures with a grant from Venice’s Biennale College and a post-production package from Busan’s Asian Cinema Fund.

Separately, Celestial Tiger Entertainment, which is part-owned by Astro’s ultimate owner Ananda Krishnan, has bought rights to six of the movies rewarded at Sunday’s Hong Kong Film Awards.
CTE has exclusive first run rights for its Celestial Movies and cHK channels in key Southeast Asian markets, for best film winner “Our Time Will Come.” Other winners premiering only on CTE channels include “Paradox,” “Chasing the Dragon,” “Shock Wave,” “Wu Kong” and “Concerto of the Bully.”

Directed by Ann Hui, “Our Time Will Come” collected five awards including best film, best director, best supporting actress, best art direction and best original film score.

