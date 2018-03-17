Asian Film Awards: ‘Youth’ Wins Top Prize From ‘Demon Cat’

The 12th edition of the Asian Film Awards saw Chen Kaige’s “The Legend of the Demon Cat” emerge as the numerical winner. But it missed out on the best film prize, which went to “Youth,” directed by fellow mainland Chinese director Feng Xiaogang.

“Demon Cat,” a period fantasy mounted on an unparalleled scale in China and Japan, took four awards. It claimed the supporting actress, costume, visual effects and production design awards. But it was omitted from the five best film nominees, and therefore excluded from the top prize.

Warmest applause of the evening went to Hong Kong star Louis Koo, who was named best actor in “Paradox.” Koo is enormously popular and hard working, and is the talent ambassador for the Asian Film Awards, but is not normally considered as an contender. “I’ve appeared in over 200 movies and this is the first time I’ve ever won an award,” said Koo from the podium, before thanking investors and others who have had faith in him over the years.

Most tearful moment came from Hong Kong-based Taiwanese polymath Sylvia Chang. “Film making is not about winning awards,” she said as she picked up her second prize of the night. “It is about conveying real feelings.”

Related Hong Kong's FilMart Braces for Shifting Landscape of Asian Cinema Business Japan Box Office: ‘Greatest Showman’ Beats ‘Demon Cat’

Also much appreciated was veteran Hong Kong actress Kara Wai (aka Kara Hui), who has been performing for 41 years and collected the Excellence in Asian Cinema award. Her career started in the 1980s under contract to the Shaw Brothers. She enjoyed a major revival in the past decade, relaunched by a dramatic role in Malaysian director Ho Yuhang’s “At the End of Daybreak.”

The ceremony on Saturday night was held in the Venetian Theater, part of the massive Venetian casino and hotel in Macau’s Cotai strip district. Local official, Maria Helena de Santos kept the formalities to a minimum. And, being broadcast live on local TV, helped kept the event moving along at an efficient pace.

In attendance were executives including Fred Wang, Katherine Lee, Michael and David Uslan, Max Michael, Byron Mann, Andrew Ooi, Takeo Hisamatsu, and Yasushi Shiina.

Talent present on the night included Johnny To, Andrew Lau, Mabel Cheung, Janice Man, and Ruth Boston,

The awards also served as the beginning of three weeks of industry and public events held across the Pearl River estuary from Hong Kong in Macau. On Monday the pace is picked up by the four-day FilMart, and in the evening by the opening night festivities of the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

2018 Asian Film Awards winners