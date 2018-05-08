‘Angel’ is First Pickup for New Australian Distributor R & R Films

Upcoming Noomi Rapace-starring psychological thriller “Angel of Mine” is set as the first acquisition by R & R Films, a new Australian distributor. The company was recently established by industry veterans Richard Becker and Robert Slaveiro.

The film goes into production this month in Melbourne, Australia. It is the story of a intuition and obsession featuring a couple coming to terms with the untimely death of their daughter. The woman becomes convinced that another girl is her own. The script is adapted by Luke Davies (“Lion”) and David Regal from the French film “L’Empreinte,” by Safy Nebbou.

Alongside Rapace, the film stars Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Dexter”) and Luke Evans (“Girl on a Train,” “Beauty and the Beast”.) Other cast includes Richard Roxburgh, Finn Little (“Storm Boy”) and Rob Collins (“Cleverman”), alongside Tracy Mann, Pip Miller and Rachel Gordon.

Richard Becker is a veteran who for years headed the sales, production and distribution group Becker Film. Slaviero is former CEO of Hoyts Distribution and StudioCanal.

“Kim Farrant showed her promise as a director with the powerful film ‘Strangerland’ and she has once again attracted an incredible international Australian and international cast to this production. I couldn’t resist Luke and David’s compelling script. It a story that every parent will identify with,” said Becker.

“Angel of Mine” is a SixtyFourSixty and Garlin Pictures production with principal investors Magna Entertainment and Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria. Producers are Su Armstrong, Brian Etting and Josh Etting with Executive Producers Brian Rosen, Nadine de Barros and Robert Ogden Barnum. Fortitude International is handling international sales on the film at the Cannes Film Market, an outgrowth of the Cannes Film Festival.