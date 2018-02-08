Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Star in ‘102 Not Out’ for Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s top veteran actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor will star in “102 Not Out,” a comedy about living life to the full. Sony Pictures International Productions India has boarded the film as co-producer and worldwide distributor.

Umesh Shukla (“OMG Oh My God!”) directs and co-produces through his Benchmark Pictures, alongside Treetop Entertainment and Sony.

The film is based on a Gujarati stage play by Saumya Joshi, about a father and son love story. Joshi wrote the adapted screenplay. “The idea of adapting (the play) into a Hindi feature came from the fact that the relationship between a parent and a child is universal and the one where love supersedes everything else, including age! Amitabh Sir and Rishi Sir together are a dream cast for anyone,” said Shukla.

Not for the first time in his career, superstar Bachchan has to use prosthetics and makeup to significantly change his age – in 2009 comedy “Paa” Bachchan aged backwards. In “Not Out” he plays a 102-year-old man, father to a 75-year-old (Kapoor). The pair last performed together some 27 years ago in “Ajooba.”

The film is set for release on May 4, 2018, and Sony is beginning its marketing campaign by attaching a trailer to “Pad Man,” its high-profile biopic which releases in India and international territories from Friday.

Sony is one of the leading Hollywood players in India and “102 Not Out” is the latest in an expanding feature production strategy by Sony in India. Sony Pictures International Productions India co-produced “Padman,” while Sony Pictures Networks Productions” is backing sports drama “Soorma” about the turbulent life of field hockey star Sandeep Singh.

The group has multiple TV operations in the country including leading pay-TV channel Sony Entertainment Television, SAB TV and VoD service Sony Liv. It is expected this year to expand into regional broadcasting with the launchof a Marathi-language general entertainment channel. A recent report by consultancy Media Partners Asia, said that India accounts for more than 60% of channel revenues for the Hollywood entertainment conglomerates, with Sony among the three market leaders.

“I know the country loves the younger, fresh and vibrant new generation – as it should deservedly , but who ever said the ‘oldies’ are not capable to do similar .. we know you may not love us, but given a chance we shall not disappoint you either .. and that is as immodest as I can get,” said Bachchan in a prepared statement.

“Being in ‘102 Not Out’ brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film,” said Kapoor.