AMC’s Shudder Picks Up South Korean Creature Movie ‘Monstrum’

CREDIT: Courtesy of Taewon Entertainment

AMC Networks’ premium video service Shudder has picked up North American, British and Irish rights to South Korean creature movie “Monstrum.”

The film is based on historical court documents that recorded wild rumors about a man-eating creature on the loose in Korea. The story follows an unsung military man and his hotshot archer daughter.

Sales agent Finecut is screening promotional footage at the Cannes Film Market. But it has already clocked up several sales in Asia and Europe, including deals with Clover Films for Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia; Blue Lantern for Vietnam; Rafaella Films Intl. for the Philippines; and Koch Media for Germany, Austria, Switzerland (excluding French-language rights) and Italian-speaking pay-TV.

The film is directed by Huh Jong-ho and stars Kim Myung-min (“A Day,” “Pandora”), Choi Woo-shik (“Okja,” “Train to Busan”) and Lee Hye-ri, a member of the K-pop group Girl’s Day, making her feature debut.

Presentation is by Cineguru, Kidarient, and production by Taewon Entertainment. Theatrical release in South Korea is set for the autumn.

