You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Transmission Set as Amazon’s Theatrical Distributor in Australia, NZ

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
PETERLOO
CREDIT: Simon Mein/Courtesy of Cornerstone Films

Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

“(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, commercial cinema and respect for the theatrical window makes Amazon the perfect partner,” said Transmission joint managing directors Richard Payten and Andrew Mackie.

Transmission’s emphasis on respect for theatrical scheduling is telling. Only a few years ago, Australian distributors and exhibitors were regularly accused of inciting the use of piracy through the long holdback of many titles which had already been released in other territories, and through the poor availability of streaming video services.

In the last couple of years, however, the market has changed rapidly as streaming services Netflix and Stan have enjoyed strong success – causing problems for linear TV and pay-TV operators. Releasing delays have shrunk. In some instances, delays have been eliminated, as original productions backed by Netflix have skipped theatrical completely, and gone straight to online distribution.

Australian traditionally has one of the world’s highest per capita cinema attendance rates. But in 2017 theatrical box office shrank for the second year in succession.

Transmission handled the top Australian film of the year, “Lion,” which grossed US$23.6 million (A$29.5 million). The company’s upcoming releases include “Lion” director Garth Davis’ “Mary Magdalene,” “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” “Lean on Pete,” “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” from Amazon.

More Film

  • PETERLOO

    Transmission Set as Amazon’s Theatrical Distributor in Australia, NZ

    Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. “(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, […]

  • Berlinale -- 2018 -- Berlin Highlights

    Berlin Highlights Brazil's Doc Build

    Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. “(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, […]

  • Oh Seok-geun Korean Film Council

    New Leader Promises Reforms at Korean Film Council

    Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. “(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, […]

  • SOUTH KOREA OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Actress Choi Hee-seo Look Forward to a Promising Career

    Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. “(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, […]

  • Gabriele MainettiArrivals, Day 9, 74th Venice

    Berlinale: Pre-Sales Kick Off on 'Freaks Out,' Gabriele Mainetti's Follow-Up to 'They Call Me Jeeg' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. “(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, […]

  • The Prison Korean Cinema

    Korea's Box Office Faces a Drop in Admissions as Streaming Services Compete

    Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. “(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, […]

  • Andy Lo Hong Kong Writer Director

    Ambitious Filmmaker Andy Lo Wants Success in Both Hong Kong and China

    Australia’s Transmission Films has been set as the exclusive theatrical distributor of Amazon Studios’ movies in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers Amazon Studios’ acquisition and production titles. They include Mike Leigh’s anticipated historical drama “Peterloo,” and Tom Harper’s romantic epic “The Aeronauts,” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. “(Amazon Studios) taste in quality, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad