‘A Quiet Place’ to Sound Out China Release in May

John Krasinski’s hit horror film “A Quiet Place” is set for a theatrical release in China on May 18.

The film stars Emily Blunt and Krasinski as members of a family forced to live in silence, for fear or rousing predatory aliens who hunt by sound.

Produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Bradley Fuller, the film has grossed a market leading $59.7 million to date in North America, and on its limited international opening has earned $25.7 million so far.

The date was confirmed to Variety by Chinese exhibition industry sources. Paramount, which handles the Platinum Dunes production, has offered no comment.

Overseas horror films are a relative rarity in China, but are far from unheard of. Indeed, the 2016 horror-action film “Cell” penned by Stephen King, releases on Friday in China. It stars John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson.

It is one of several Hollywood titles that have been bunched together for an April 13 outing. Others include, Dwayne Johnson-starring “Rampage,” as well as Alex Garland-directed adventure “Annihilation.”

“A Quiet Place” expands its international release this coming weekend. New outings include, Germany, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Vietnam and Hong Kong. France is to be one of the last, with a release date pegged at June 20.