Zayn Malik Lands Lower Manhattan Bachelor Pad Penthouse

Just days after former One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik announced his split from supermodel gal pal Gigi Hadid— via Twitter, the plugged in celebrity property gossip at the New York Post reported the newly single 25-year old, now pursuing a solo career, shelled out $10,691,625 for an loft-like penthouse bachelor pad in a swanky boutique building in the bustling heart of New York City’s Soho ‘hood. One of three penthouses atop a handsomely restored, six-story former silk showroom built in 1877 and converted to 15 high-end condos in 2016, the four bedroom and four bathroom apartment, measures in at a comfortably commodious but well short of unnecessarily huge 3,597-square-feet with a coveted additional 1,061-square-foot private roof terrace.

The building’s attended lobby features original detailing and a mosaic tile marble floor while Malik’s penthouse blends preserved industrial era architectural features with high-tech creature comforts like radiant heated bathroom floors and a multi-zone heating and cooling system. The penthouse’s front door opens less than ideally directly into a spacious, L-shaped combination living and dining space with more than half of a dozen cast iron columns, four tremendous southeast-facing sash windows, smoothly finished wide plank blonde hardwoods that run throughout the apartment and a gently undulating brick ceiling with muscular, exposed wood beams. Arranged around a slender center island, the kitchen adheres to crisply hygienic palette of snow-white and stainless steel with white marble counter tops, white Shaker-style cabinets, a stainless steel apron sink and high-quality stainless steel designer appliances that include two dishwashers and a six-burner range with an additional griddle.

Two of the guest bedrooms are comfortably proportioned with en suite bathrooms while the third is suitable as a home office or den as it’s located off the living room and makes use of a full bathroom just inside the front door. The master suite is composed of a generous entrance gallery or dressing hall, two closets that include an ample walk-in, and a roomy marble-floored bathroom with floor-to-ceiling linen and toiletries cabinet, a floating double-sink vanity and glass-faced shower space lined with grey grouted white subway-style tiles.

A bespoke steel staircase with slim wood treads and open risers ascends to the roof terrace that provides extensive outdoor entertaining space and an over-the roof-tops city view.

listing photos and floor plan: Stribling (via Street Easy)