Actor Wyatt Russell Buys in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood scion Wyatt Russell, son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, may have grown up in the swanky seaside communities of Pacific Palisades and Malibu, but when it came time to set down some real estate roots of his own in Los Angeles, the up-and-coming 31-year-old actor chose the less heralded San Fernando Valley community of Sherman Oaks, where he’s shelled out a bit more than $1.7 million for a 1930s Spanish in an unassuming but upscale, south-of-Ventura Boulevard neighborhood.

Quietly divorced last year after a brief marriage, the former professional hockey player purchased the almost 2,800-square-foot home in conjunction with his actress girlfriend, Meredith Hagner, who currently co-stars in the acclaimed existentialist dark comedy “Search Party.” In addition to the three-bedroom and three-bath white-stucco main house, a detached poolside guesthouse offers another bedroom and a stone-tiled bathroom plus a living/dining room with full kitchen.

In the main building, living and dining rooms, both with period-appropriate wood beams across the ceiling, face the street through casement windows; the arguably somewhat petite kitchen and adjoining breakfast area step down to a sunny family room where a bank of wood-trimmed glass doors slide open to the backyard. Two guest bedrooms, one of them en suite and with French doors to the yard, are on the main floor.

Wyatt, who transitioned to acting after a hip injury ended his hockey career and is the star of the upcoming Paul Giamatti-produced AMC series “Lodge 49,” additionally owns an itty-bitty two-bedroom and one-bathroom bungalow in Austin, Texas. He purchased the 810-square-foot cottage in the French Place neighborhood in 2015 for somewhere in the vicinity of its last asking price of $315,000.

