Usher Lists Modern-Minded Spanish Above the Sunset Strip (EXCLUSIVE)

The urbane, art-filled Los Angeles home of mononymic eight-time Grammy winning R&B superstar Usher and his manager/wife Grace Miguel has come to market at $4.2 million. Tucked up behind the iconic Chateau Marmont Hotel just above the Sunset Strip and privately secured behind gates atop a street-level garage and an imposing stucco rampart topped by a towering, visually impenetrable hedge, the three-story 1920s Mediterranean is restored and updated with modern-day conveniences and contains a total of five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms in 4,261-square-feet.

It’s a forbidding, glute-busting multi-story hike up from the street to the front door that opens into a slender but voluminous, double-height center hall entry that projects a confident and theatrical yet polished glamour with jet black painted walls hung salon-style with contemporary artworks and a geometric pair of diamond-shaped light fixtures juxtaposed over a wrought iron staircase. With crisp, white walls and dark, ashy-brown wide-plank floorboards that run throughout most of the house, the living room marries the old and the new with a fireplace faced in glitzy glimmering stainless steel tiles and hand-stenciled wooden ceiling beams that are original to the house. Two sets of arched French doors fill the room with southern sunlight and open to Juliet balconies while another set of French doors leads to a serene, tree-shaded patio with panoramic, over-the-treetops city view.

Wrapped in bold, bruise-like black-and-blue floral print wallpaper, the dining room links through to a smartly arranged kitchen where snow-white countertops sit on simple, steel-grey Shaker-style cabinetry and an adjoining breakfast area has a homey, built-in dining banquette. Two guest bedrooms and a full bath share the upper floor with the master bedroom, which opens to a private terrace and includes a spacious, marble-floored bathroom outfitted with twin vanities and a two-person soaking tub set below sixteen-pane casement windows with glittery city lights view.

Still at least a full floor above the street and screened behind a hedge, the lowest level includes a sizable state-of-the-art screening room lined with plush, pewter velvet curtains and a family room with French doors to a deck built over a plunge-sized swimming pool. (Per listing details, the deck can be removed to expose the pool.) There are also two en suite guest bedrooms with outside entrances that make them well suited for live-in domestic staff, a fitness room and/or a meditation studio.

Usher, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and the co-owner of the Raymond-Braun Media Group with Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, also maintains a 10,823-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in an exclusive, guard-gated golf community in the affluent Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Georgia. The estate also includes a swank, climate-controlled tree house and a spacious, multi-level guesthouse with two bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus a home theater/music lounge, a yoga studio and a spa treatment room. The silky voiced showman, several times included on People’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” list and since last year dealing with a slew of tawdry, tabloid allegations he exposed a number of sexual partners to the herpes virus, has owned the stylishly renovated traditional since 1999 when he picked it up for $1.2 million from music mogul L.A. Reid’s singer turned minister ex-wife Perri Reid, better known as the also-mononymic performer Pebbles. Despite its high-quality finishes and extensive amenities, the estate has lingered on the open market for nearly with a year with an asking price that optimistically started at $2.488 million but has since plummeted to $1.725 million.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland