Tyra Banks Picks Up Fourth Posh Pad in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

Perhaps seeking more space to accommodate her growing family, supermodel turned two-time Emmy winning daytime chat show host, reality TV tycoon and cosmetics mogul Tyra Banks shelled out $6.995 million for a multi-story, ocean-view contemporary just above the downtown shopping and dining district in affluent Pacific Palisades, California. Built in 2014 and a jigsaw puzzle-like collection of white stucco volumes broken up by expansive windows and slender balconies, the residence towers three stories above the street with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 6,160 square feet of nearly new and comfortably modern interior space.

Nestled discreetly under a shallow, wood-paneled overhang on the second floor, the front door opens efficiently if inelegantly directly into a combination living and dining room with honey-toned wide-plank hardwood floorboards and a bank of windows that frame glittery blue and green views over the treetops of Pacific Palisades and the Pacific Ocean. Less formal family quarters include an open-plan kitchen with sleekly unadorned dove-grey cabinets and flannel grey and white striated marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of the over-sized center island with three-stool snack bar. A low, pony all divider with a double-sided gas fireplace separates the informal dining space next to the kitchen from a cozily proportioned family room that features a pale gray brick accent wall, a long and low built-in media cabinet and an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling glass panels that slide open to a small covered deck that overlooks the backyard.

More Dirt Teri Hatcher Lists Los Angeles Home for Short or Long Term Lease (EXCLUSIVE)

Along with a street-facing two-car garage, the semi-subterranean ground floor offers a roomy bedroom suite for guests or staff, a walk-in wine cellar lined with custom bottle racks, a fitness room or children’s playroom and a high-ceiled games room/media lounge decked out with a wet bar, an in-ceiling speaker system and a wall-mounted 120-inch projection screen. Bedrooms are well separate for privacy and in addition to the aforementioned ground floor suite include a main floor bedroom easily converted to an office or den plus two more guest or family bedrooms on the upper most level along with a spacious, top-floor master suite that incorporates an adjoining sitting room, a fitted walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom that opens through glass sliders to a pint-sized walled courtyard terrace.

Glass doors in the family room and main floor bedroom/den lead out to a terraced backyard with a flat patch of emerald lawn and a plunge-sized negative edge swimming pool surrounded by white limestone terracing. A dramatic rooftop terrace, also paved with white limestone tiles and ringed by a glass railing, offers a built-in barbecue, a fire pit with cushioned built-in banquette seating, a partially sunken molded plastic hot tub that likely had to be craned into place and unobstructed 360-degree ocean, mountain and city lights views.

Banks, currently the host of the long-running reality series “America’s Next Top Model,” which she created and executive produces, a judge on “America’s Got Talent” and, earlier this year, an adviser on “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” maintains an extensive and often in-flux portfolio of residential properties on both the East and West coasts. In addition to the house she just bought, Banks own at least three other multi-million dollar homes in Pacific Palisades, including a 4,797-square-foot, ocean-view contemporary she picked up in an off-market deal over the summer of 2016 for $7.35 million.

Last year the smizing catwalker sold a 2,447-square-foot residence in Northern California’s wine-soaked community of Sonoma for $2.6 million after buying it just two years earlier for $2.185 million; In 2016 she sold her longtime former home in Beverly Hills for $6.33 million; and in 2015 she sold a two-bedroom condo in New York City’s SoHo for $4.25 but continues to own a massive, suburban macmansion-sized duplex in a swanky Battery Park complex — it’s a 7,000-square-foot combination of four units — that she bought in early 2009 for a total of $10.131 million and, after it popped up for rent several times at a mouth-drying $50,000 per month, unsuccessfully attempted to sell last year at $17.5 million.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker