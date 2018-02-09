Tyler Perry Flips Out in Beverly Hills Post Office (EXCLUSIVE)

Having done few if any obvious or significant cosmetic improvements, entertainment industry powerhouse Tyler Perry seeks a multi-million dollar profit on a gigantic, glass-walled mansion in the ruggedly ritzy mountains between Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley’s Sherman Oaks that, after more than a year on the market with declining asking prices that started at a laughably rose-tinted $29.95 million, he picked up less than six months ago for $14.5 million and now has back on the market with a gutsy and arguably greedy $16.995 million. Prior to Perry’s purchase the estate had long been owned by late billionaire aerospace entrepreneur and philanthropist Alfred E. Mann.

Set on almost 4.25 acres and with more in common architecturally to a suburban office building than a private residence, the angular and dramatically massed mansion sits behind gates at the head of a long drive capable of parking several dozen cars and measures in at a whopping 17,245-square-feet over three floors with ten bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and five fireplaces. Voluminous, atrium-like open-concept living spaces include a visually vexing Escher-esque series of stairways in the foyer that float over a stream and koi pond that runs clear through the house and out into the landscaped grounds along with soaring origami-inspired roof lines topped by pyramid-shaped skylights and vast walls of steel-trimmed floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views that sweep over just about the entirety of the San Fernando Valley. The estate’s sprawling, resort-like grounds provide numerous and humongous terraces capable of hosting large parties and charity events, a lighted tennis court and a lagoon-style swimming pool set into a tumble of boulders that also include a spa, waterslide and Playboy Mansion-style grotto.

Famous among celebrity property watchers for having a penchant for huge homes, the cross-dressing actor/comedian/writer/producer/budding billionaire owns another, larger custom-built mansion of more than 24,000-square-feet in the guard-gated Beverly Ridge Terrace enclave near the top of Beverly Hills’s Coldwater Canyon as well as “Avec Chateau”, an almost 17,000-square-foot behemoth in Fairburn, G.A. he custom built on nearly 11.5 acres he bought in 2001 for not quite $63,000.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate