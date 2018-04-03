Tuesday Weld Lands in the Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.778 million
Size:
1,915 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Tuesday Weld, nominated for an Oscar in 1978 for her co-starring role in “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” has splashed out almost $1.8 million for a desirably private home in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills. Invisible from the street and down a long driveway, the single-story, renovated ranch-style residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in just under 2,000 square feet.

A three-sided stacked-stone fireplace divides the living and dining rooms, both featuring chestnut-toned hardwoods, an integrated sound system and room-wide banks of sliding-glass doors that provide panoramic views over the neon lights of Universal CityWalk. Open to the dining room over a raised breakfast bar, the kitchen has up-to-date stainless steel appliances and stone-like speckled-granite countertops. Two guest bedrooms, one with a barn-style door that slides open to the laundry room, share a small hall bathroom, and a third guest bedroom is en suite. The master bedroom, unconventionally situated off the dining room, features a long ribbon of windows that allow for a sweeping vista across the San Fernando Valley to the rugged, fire-swept Verdugo Mountains.

A terrace spans the width of the house; at its center is a semicircular, amphitheater-like set of stone steps that connects to a lower terrace with a kidney-shaped pool.

The former child model and actress, a Golden Globe nominee for the lead role in the 1972 cinematic adaptation of Joan Didion’s novel “Play It as It Lays” and an Emmy nominee opposite Donald Sutherland in the 1983 TV movie “The Winter of Our Discontent,” owns a secluded home at the end of a dirt cul-de-sac in Carbondale, Colo., about 25 miles outside Aspen, that she acquired in 2006 for not quite $1 million.

listing photos: Nourmand & Associates

