‘Lucifer’ Star Tricia Helfer Sells Home Above Beverly Hills

Tricia Helfer, star of the supernatural series “Lucifer,” and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jonathan Marshall, have put their recently remodeled contemporary inside the guarded gates of the Summit enclave in the ruggedly ritzy, mansion-dotted mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City, Calif., up for sale at a smidgen shy of $6.2 million. The erstwhile couple, who filed for divorce earlier this year after 13 years of marriage, purchased the property in 2011 for $2.9 million.

The two-story, multi-winged residence, once owned by rocker Alex Van Halen and later by “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” co-creator Kevin Eastman, comes in at just under 5,500 square feet with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The step-down living room, with wet bar, cathedral ceiling and mirrored fireplace, opens to a wraparound terrace; the dining room has huge picture windows that frame a cinematic view over the San Fernando Valley; and the center-island kitchen, under a vaulted and skylight-topped ceiling, opens to an ample family room. Well separated for privacy, guest bedrooms all have private bathrooms. The sprawling master suite occupies a wing of its own with an over-size bedroom plus a cozy sitting room, a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with steam shower.

Nestled up against a steep, lushly planted hillside, the backyard was designed for entertaining, with a boccie court, a shaded sports bar and barbecue area and several dining and lounging areas arranged around a plunge pool and spa with snazzy LED lighting system.

The Summit has long been attractive to celeb homeowners, including tennis superstar Serena Williams, who last year paid close to $6.7 million for her brand-new Spanish-inspired contemporary, and pop star Gwen Stefani, whose boldly decorated contemporary mansion is available at $35 million.

Helfer has downsized to a substantially smaller but no less modern residence with five bedrooms and five bathrooms in close to 3,700-square-feet tucked up into a quiet canyon above Sherman Oaks she picked up late last year for just under $2 million.

