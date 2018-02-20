Topher Grace Wheels and Deals Residences on Both Coasts (EXCLUSIVE)

Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for an approximately 1,800-square-foot loft in Manhattan’s West Village that was set out for sale in June 2017 with a $4.25 million price tag. The asking price for the industrial-chic two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom condo later dropped to just under $4 million and, lo and behold, multiple bids drove the final sale price back up to $4.2 million.

A key-lock elevator opens into the long and slender loft that features refinished original hardwood floors, a pressed tin ceiling, and exposed brick walls. Divided by custom wood doors, the main living and dining space stretches a monumental 68 feet from end to end with a distant, over-the-rooftops southern view of the top of the One World Trade tower. The guest bedroom is unquestionably pint-sized, but benefits from an en suite bathroom; the much more comfortably proportioned master bedroom provides a spacious sitting area with built-in bookshelves plus a windowed walk-in closet and a poured-concrete bathroom.

On the West Coast, Grace once kept a celeb-pedigreed two-bedroom and two-bathroom residence secreted at the tail end of a tiny cul-de-sac and previously owned by Megan Mullally and, later, Jesse Metcalfe, above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. He and his wife, actress Ashley Hinshaw, substantially upgraded their residential situation in 2017, trading in a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in an unassuming complex in L.A.’s Hancock Park (sold for $860,000) for a much more family-friendly five-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom, renovated 1950s ranch-style house, which they covertly acquired for $2.5 million in Studio City’s rustic Fryman Canyon.

listing photos: Compass