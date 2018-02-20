You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Topher Grace Wheels and Deals Residences on Both Coasts (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Topher Grace Manhattan Real Estate
TopherGraceNYCS2
TopherGraceNYCS3
TopherGraceNYCS4
TopherGraceNYCS5
View Gallery 14 Images
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$4.2 million
Size:
1,858 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for an approximately 1,800-square-foot loft in Manhattan’s West Village that was set out for sale in June 2017 with a $4.25 million price tag. The asking price for the industrial-chic two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom condo later dropped to just under $4 million and, lo and behold, multiple bids drove the final sale price back up to $4.2 million.

A key-lock elevator opens into the long and slender loft that features refinished original hardwood floors, a pressed tin ceiling, and exposed brick walls. Divided by custom wood doors, the main living and dining space stretches a monumental 68 feet from end to end with a distant, over-the-rooftops southern view of the top of the One World Trade tower. The guest bedroom is unquestionably pint-sized, but benefits from an en suite bathroom; the much more comfortably proportioned master bedroom provides a spacious sitting area with built-in bookshelves plus a windowed walk-in closet and a poured-concrete bathroom.

On the West Coast, Grace once kept a celeb-pedigreed two-bedroom and two-bathroom residence secreted at the tail end of a tiny cul-de-sac and previously owned by Megan Mullally and, later, Jesse Metcalfe, above L.A.’s Sunset Strip.  He and his wife, actress Ashley Hinshaw, substantially upgraded their residential situation in 2017, trading in a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in an unassuming complex in L.A.’s Hancock Park (sold for $860,000) for a much more family-friendly five-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom, renovated 1950s ranch-style house, which they covertly acquired for $2.5 million in Studio City’s rustic Fryman Canyon.

listing photos: Compass

More Dirt

  • SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein

    Sirius XM Chief Scott Greenstein Seeks Sale of Studio City Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

    Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for […]

  • Troy Van Leeuwen Selling Glendale Home

    Queens of the Stone Age Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen Lists Glendale Spanish Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for […]

  • Topher Grace Manhattan Real Estate

    Topher Grace Wheels and Deals Residences on Both Coasts (EXCLUSIVE)

    Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for […]

  • Bruce Willis NYC Duplex

    Bruce Willis Downsizes on New York City's Upper West Side

    Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for […]

  • JonathanDemme New York City Apartment

    The New York City Apartment of Late Filmmaker Jonathan Demme Sold for $2.4 Million

    Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for […]

  • Harvey Weinstein West Hollywood Home for

    For Rent: West Hollywood Tudor Cottage Owned by Harvey Weinstein (EXCLUSIVE)

    Topher Grace, next to appear on the silver screen opposite James Franco in William Faulkner adaptation “Mississippi Requiem,” as well as in the Spike Lee bio-thriller “Black Klansman,” has recently made substantial real estate moves on both the East and West coasts. In May 2004, the former “That ’70s Show” star paid $2.2 million for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad