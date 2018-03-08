Teri Hatcher Lists Los Angeles Home for Short or Long Term Lease (EXCLUSIVE)

Golden Globe winning former “Desperate Housewives” star Teri Hatcher is looking to rent out her spectacularly private, designer done home in the thickly wooded and affluent Fryman Canyon area of Studio City, Calif., as a fully furnished rental at $25,000 per month long-term or $30,000 per month -. Hatcher, who more recently popped up on the short-lived sitcom “The Odd Couple” as well as the popular “Supergirl” series, has owned the home since late 2000 when she picked it up for $1.49 million. Secluded up a long, gated driveway shared with one other house and completely invisible from the street, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,106-square-feet.

The red-doored entry is flanked by two living rooms, the smaller one lined with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves painted a decoratively dernier cri navy blue and a fireplace faced with trendy white textured tiles. The larger lounge, eight steps up from the foyer, has a cathedral ceiling and a massive smooth travertine-faced fireplace with cantilevered raised hearth. The smaller living room adjoins a family room with glass sliders to a tree-shaded dining deck; A separate formal dining room, also with glass sliders to the yard, features a fashionably quirky bird-patterned wall covering and elaborate four-bulb antique chandelier; And the kitchen is arranged around a butcher block topped center island with crisp white countertops on forest green cabinetry and a copper hood over a commercial-style range.

The master suite is large enough to comfortably accommodate a sitting area in front of a minimalist fireplace and, like the master bedroom, both second floor guest bedrooms have views into the surrounding treetops plus luxuriously appointed private bathrooms, one with a two-person soaking tub, dedicated make-up vanity and glass-enclosed shower space.

The walled, gated and secured entry courtyard at the front of the house includes a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor fireplace and extensive decking that wraps around one side of the house as it steps up to a forest ringed bi-level deck with built-in barbecue and outdoor kitchen area. Behind the house, a flat and grassy yard with children’s playground is dotted with a couple of birch trees and surrounded by thick woods that screen any prying eyes from surrounding homes.

Listing photos: Keller Williams