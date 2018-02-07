Taylor Swift Picks Up Third Property on Same New York City Block

In case there is any question or confusion and despite lackluster ticket sales for her worldwide “Reputation” tour, Taylor Swift is 28 years old, crazy rich and a bone fide real estate baller with a portfolio of private residences spread across the country and all together worth well over $100 million. Forbes, who estimated her 2016 income at around $170 million, recently clocked her net worth at somewhere in the vicinity of $280 million and word on the New York City celebrity real estate street, via the New York Post, is chart-topping international crossover country-pop phenom spent a bit of her riches on a second, $9.75 million dollar condo on the second floor of the same celebrity-attracting boutique apartment house in Tribeca where she already owns an 8,300-square-foot, two-unit combination duplex penthouse she picked up in 2014 for $19.95 million from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson. Late last year the social media powerhouse — she has 85.6 million Twitter followers and more than 106 million followers on Instagram — paid $18 million for a four-story townhouse with a paparazzi-thwarting private garage right next door to her Tribeca building, which means the Grammy-collecting entertainer has now spent a wooziness inducing $47.25 million for three non-contiguous and not combinable residences on the same cobblestone paved street.

Since the loft apartment Swift just bought was not listed on the open market there isn’t much in the way of specifics. However, at the time the seller, financier Jeremy Phillips, purchased the property in 2013 for $5.87 million, the unconventionally shaped 3,540-square-foot unit was configured with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus an open-plan kitchen and a colossal combination living and dining room that stretched almost sixty feet from end to end with a fireplace, glossy, honey-toned floorboards and exposed brick walls.

The boutique building, a handsome six-story neo-Grec-style former warehouse built in the late 19th century, is famously popular with entertainment industry luminaries. In addition to Swift, the ten-unit apartment house is also home to #me-too-ed comedian/actor Aziz Ansari, who bought his almost 2,500-square-foot loft unit in May 2017 for $5.7 million from New York Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh, and former showbiz residents include the aforementioned Peter Jackson, who, just prior to selling to Swift, lent his mansion-sized penthouse to Sir Ian McKellen, Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and sci-fi/fantasy multi-franchise star Orlando Bloom who briefly owned a fourth floor unit he nabbed in September 2014 for $4.75 million and lucratively flipped just eight months later for $5.6 million.

In addition to the almost $50 million Swift’s spent on her trio of premium properties in New York City, she’s shelled out more than $50 million on a handful of posh pads spread across the country. The property-mad superstar maintains at least two residences in Nashville, Tenn., a duplex penthouse in a downtown building she bought in 2009 for $1.99 million and a grand, Greek Revival residence about 3.5 miles away, in the affluent suburb of Belle Meade, she scooped up in 2011 for $2.5 million. She also keeps a prominent and humongous oceanfront getaway in Westerly, R.I., a just shy of 12,000-square-foot, three-story behemoth she bought in 2013 for $17.75 million, and in Los Angeles her high-maintenance holdings include a secluded compound tucked up into a rugged but ritzy Beverly Hills canyon she acquired in 2011 for $3.55 million as well as the not quite two-acre, Hollywood-historic Samuel Goldwyn estate, also in Beverly Hills but an even more exclusive pocket, for which she shelled out $25 million in cash in September 2014.

photo: Christopher Bride for Property Shark