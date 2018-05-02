Taylor Swift Sells Off-Market in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

We first caught wind of the hush-hush deal over the weekend from a snitchy tipster and property records now reveal that international pop superstar Taylor Swift made an off market deal to sell her Beverly Hills starter house for exactly $4 million.

Swift, who maintains a healthy handful multi-million dollar homes from coast to coast, purchased the secluded spread in April 2011 for $3.55 million and, though she likely made a number of alterations to the property, at the time of her purchase the just over 2,800-square-foot clapboard-sided East Coast-style main house had three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A detached guesthouse attached to a two-car garage offered another bedroom and bathroom plus an open-plan living/dining space with fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. Located on the west side of Franklin Canyon and secured behind gates with a long driveway and pea gravel motor court, the almost 1.5-acre property offers tree-shaded seclusion, sun-dappled lawns, a brick terrace with outdoor fireplace and a sport court tucked into the hillside behind the house.

The buyer appears in property records as Nicolas Bijan Pakzad, the fastidiously dapper son of the late and iconic Iranian-born Beverly Hills fashion designer Bijan. No stranger to the property gossip columns, Pakzad recently sold a Spanish bungalow just above the west end of the Sunset Strip for $3 million after having bought it three years earlier for $1.9 million from Platinum Triangle super-agent and “Million Dollar Listing L.A.” star Josh Flagg. Pakzad sold the Rodeo Drive building that housed his father’s legendary business in 2016 for a record-setting $122 million to the multinational luxury goods conglomerate LVMH but continues in his father’s famously expensive sartorial footsteps and now operates the Bijan boutique at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

As for Swift, a Grammy hoovering 27-year old recording industry phenom who presides over a fortune the bean counters at Forbes estimate at around $280 million, she maintains a heavy-duty portfolio of private residences that includes the Hollywood-historic Samuel Goldwyn estate that occupies about two hilltop acres above Beverly Hills that she scooped up in the fall of 2015 for $25 million in cash as well as a mid-century modern residence just down the street from the house she just sold that was quietly acquired in 2012 for $1.775 million, is outfitted with an elaborate security system and is currently available for purchase at $2.95 million. Swift’s extensive New York City holdings include an approximately 8,000-square-foot duplex penthouse in Tribeca she snagged in early 2014 for $19.95 million from “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker Peter Jackson along with a second unit on a lower floor of the same building she grabbed earlier this year for $9.75 million plus a neighboring townhouse she picked up late last year in an off-market deal for $18 million. She also keeps a couple of homes in the Nashville area, an almost 12,000-square-foot mansion on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Westerly, R.I., she acquired in 2013 for $17.75 million and

Listing photo: via Zillow