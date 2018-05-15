Taraji P. Henson Sheds Hollywood Hills Home

Taraji P. Henson has sold her four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom former home in the Beachwood Canyon area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills for $2.35 million, after it languished on the market for nearly two and a half years, and the asking price fell from a utopian $3.25 million to just under $2.5 million. The 2009 Oscar nominee (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), also a three-time Emmy nominee and a Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of hip-hop matriarch Cookie Lyon on “Empire,” acquired the just over 4,000-square-foot Mediterranean-meets-Moorish residence in 2010 for not quite $1.7 million.

Carved-wood double doors set into an Arabian arch between two street-level two-car garages open to a foyer and a small home theater. The main living spaces are on the second floor, and include a spacious living room with fireplace and walk-in wet bar, an adjoining dining room and a center-island kitchen with walk-in pantry and 600-bottle wine cellar. There’s one en suite guest bedroom on the main level and two more on the top floor, one of them done up as a celebrity-style dressing room complete with mirrored wardrobes, lighted dressing table, walk-in shoe closet and bathroom with built-in shampoo bowl. Also on the top floor are a family room, a small office and the master bedroom, which features a fireplace, walk-in closet and French doors to a balcony with city views through an Arabian arch.

A flat and grassy yard behind the house steps up to another grassy area with a curved and cushioned built-in banquette, a fire pit and a molded plastic spa positioned to take advantage of an over-the-hedgerow city-lights view.

Henson, who in 2016 scooped up a secluded residence on slender ridge high above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon for $6.45 million in an under-the radar off-market deal, additionally owns a two-bed/two-bath Spanish villa in Glendale, Calif., that came for rent earlier this year at $4,000 per month as well as a three-bedroom condo on a high floor of a Chicago, Ill., high rise that popped up for sale late last year at $1.525 million and is currently in escrow with a $1.475 million price tag.

