You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Golden State Warrior Steph Curry Lists North Carolina Starter Mansion

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steph Curry Sells North Carolina Mansion
StephenCurry_NC2
StephenCurry_NC3
StephenCurry_NC4
StephenCurry_NC5
View Gallery 15 Images
Location:
Waxhaw, N.C.
Price:
$1.55 million
Size:
7,650 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 3 half bathrooms

Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 million. As noted by the eagle-eyed property gossips at Realtor.com, the 6’3” superstar point guard, who grew up in Charlotte, purchased the Waxhaw, N.C. property in May 2011 — just before he and wife Ayesha were married — for $1.275 million.

Built in 2008 and faced with reclaimed red brick and rough cut brown stone veneer, the vaguely European-style manor house has four bedrooms, all en suite, and four full and three half bathrooms in 7,650-square-feet. The grandiose, double-height foyer features a wrought iron-railed staircase and medium brown hardwood floors that extend into a cavernous combination living and dining room that features a soaring vaulted ceiling with arch-supported exposed wood beams, a minstrel’s gallery and not just one but two imposing stacked stone fireplaces. There’s also a paneled library/office that overlooks the living/dining room, an eat-in center island kitchen with granite counter tops on brown and bone colored two-tone custom cabinetry, an exercise room convertible to a fifth bedroom, a professional quality home theater with LED projection system and what listing descriptions call a “Man Cave” with wet bar and wine cellar.

More Dirt

A horseshoe drive at the front of the house swoops around to a motor court along the side that provides access to garaging for four cars while a series of multi-level terraces on the opposite side of the house steps down to a grassy, tree-ringed yard with a free-form paver-tiled terrace for al fresco dining or lounging.

As his NBA star has risen, Curry has upgraded and up-sized his residential circumstances. He previously owned a not quite 5,000-square-foot Spanish hacienda-style house in prosperous Orinda, Calif., he bought in August 2013 for $3.1 million and sold just about three years later for $4.65 million and he took a notable loss on a nearly 8,000-square-foot Tuscan-style residence in Walnut Creek he picked up in late 2015 for $3.2 million and, after first attempting to sell it with a pie-in-the-sky price of $3.7 million, settled in August 2017 for a sale price $2.94 million. Curry currently resides in the affluent suburban Bay Area community of Alamo, about a half hours drive from the Golden State Warriors home court, Oakland’s Oracle Arena, where in June 2016 he paid $5.775 million for a 1.56-acre spread that includes a 10,290-square-foot brick-accented traditional mansion near the tail end of a gated cul-de-sac with five bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms plus a poolside guest cottage set amid groomed gardens.

Listing photos: Jacar Realty

More Dirt

  • Steph Curry Sells North Carolina Mansion

    Golden State Warrior Steph Curry Lists North Carolina Starter Mansion

    Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 […]

  • Rosie ODonnell Sells New York State

    Rosie O’Donnell Sold the Main House of Her Multi-Residence Compound in Nyack, N.Y. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 […]

  • Ben Koldyke House

    Ben Koldyke Selling Updated 1920s Santa Monica Craftsman (EXCLUSIVE)

    Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 […]

  • Tayler Perry Beverly Hills Post Office

    Tyler Perry Flips Out in Beverly Hills Post Office (EXCLUSIVE)

    Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 […]

  • Selena Gomez Lists Mansion in Fort

    Selena Gomez Re-Lists Fort Worth Pied-a-Terre Estate

    Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 […]

  • Taylor Swift Adds to Portfolio With

    Taylor Swift Picks Up Third Property on Same New York City Block

    Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 […]

  • Frankie Shaw

    'SMILF' Creator and Star Frankie Shaw Lands Los Feliz Monterey Colonial (EXCLUSIVE)

    Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad