Golden State Warrior Steph Curry Lists North Carolina Starter Mansion

Professional basketball player Stephen “Steph” Curry signed a five-year supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer worth a staggering $201 million and thus, having settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, listed his starter mansion in an upscale guard-gated development in suburban Charlotte, N.C. with an asking price of $1.55 million. As noted by the eagle-eyed property gossips at Realtor.com, the 6’3” superstar point guard, who grew up in Charlotte, purchased the Waxhaw, N.C. property in May 2011 — just before he and wife Ayesha were married — for $1.275 million.

Built in 2008 and faced with reclaimed red brick and rough cut brown stone veneer, the vaguely European-style manor house has four bedrooms, all en suite, and four full and three half bathrooms in 7,650-square-feet. The grandiose, double-height foyer features a wrought iron-railed staircase and medium brown hardwood floors that extend into a cavernous combination living and dining room that features a soaring vaulted ceiling with arch-supported exposed wood beams, a minstrel’s gallery and not just one but two imposing stacked stone fireplaces. There’s also a paneled library/office that overlooks the living/dining room, an eat-in center island kitchen with granite counter tops on brown and bone colored two-tone custom cabinetry, an exercise room convertible to a fifth bedroom, a professional quality home theater with LED projection system and what listing descriptions call a “Man Cave” with wet bar and wine cellar.

A horseshoe drive at the front of the house swoops around to a motor court along the side that provides access to garaging for four cars while a series of multi-level terraces on the opposite side of the house steps down to a grassy, tree-ringed yard with a free-form paver-tiled terrace for al fresco dining or lounging.

As his NBA star has risen, Curry has upgraded and up-sized his residential circumstances. He previously owned a not quite 5,000-square-foot Spanish hacienda-style house in prosperous Orinda, Calif., he bought in August 2013 for $3.1 million and sold just about three years later for $4.65 million and he took a notable loss on a nearly 8,000-square-foot Tuscan-style residence in Walnut Creek he picked up in late 2015 for $3.2 million and, after first attempting to sell it with a pie-in-the-sky price of $3.7 million, settled in August 2017 for a sale price $2.94 million. Curry currently resides in the affluent suburban Bay Area community of Alamo, about a half hours drive from the Golden State Warriors home court, Oakland’s Oracle Arena, where in June 2016 he paid $5.775 million for a 1.56-acre spread that includes a 10,290-square-foot brick-accented traditional mansion near the tail end of a gated cul-de-sac with five bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms plus a poolside guest cottage set amid groomed gardens.

