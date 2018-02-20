Sirius XM Chief Scott Greenstein Seeks Sale of Studio City Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Sirius XM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein, once the chairman of USA Films who oversaw the release of acclaimed films including “Traffic,” “Being John Malkovich” and “Gosford Park,” is asking $8.5 million for his sprawling, three-residence compound that backs up to protected land managed by the Santa Monica Mountain Conservancy in the leafy foothills above the coveted Silver Triangle neighborhood in L.A.’s Studio City. Property records indicate Greenstein purchased the five parcels that comprise the almost 3.75-acre spread in four transactions between 1989 and 2008 that totaled $3.68 million.

One of the residences, a 1930s traditional all but hidden behind dense foliage and an electronic driveway gate with four bedrooms and two bathrooms in just over 2,900 square feet, is available separately with two additional, undeveloped parcels for a bit under $3.5 million. Fronted by a deep porch, the renovated single-level house features open-plan living spaces with tongue-and-groove ceilings, numerous skylights and two raised-hearth reclaimed-brick fireplaces. Glass sliders in the family room and separate game room lead to an outdoor basketball court with built-in bleachers nestled into the wooded hillside.

The compound’s two other residences are available as a package for a combined price just shy of $5.5 million. The smaller of the two homes, an updated 1930s Spanish villa privately positioned down a long driveway, has 4 beds and 3 baths in just over 2,400 square feet, plus a staff or guest apartment with another bathroom and kitchenette. The larger house is a well-kept if unremarkable two-story 1960s traditional with five bedrooms and four bathrooms in a tetch more than 3,100 square feet. The meandering grounds between and around the two houses offer lush lawns bordered by mature planting. Multiple outdoor entertaining spaces include a huge dining terrace under a canopy of trees, a swimming pool and spa set into a sunny clearing and a three-stall horse barn.

