Simon Kinberg Lists Home Above the Sunset Strip (EXCLUSIVE)

“X-Men” franchise writer-producer Simon Kinberg, a 2016 Oscar nominee as a producer of the blockbuster sci-fi drama “The Martian,” has listed a large, sleekly appointed residence at the base of the celebrated Bird Streets neighborhood just above L.A.’s perennially swinging Sunset Strip at a smidgen less than $9 million. The London-born, L.A.-based producer, whose current slate of projects include the “Designated Survivor” and “Legion” TV series as well as the upcoming “Logan’s Run” reboot, purchased the property just over two years ago for $8.4 million. Obscured behind a fastidiously trimmed hedge and described in marketing materials as a “designer-done modern East Coast Traditional” with a state-of-the-art home automation system, the almost 6,300-square foot residence has four en suite bedrooms plus an attached guesthouse/home office and a total of 7.5 bathrooms.

Spacious, open-concept living and entertaining spaces include a double-height entrance gallery with a wrought-iron stair railing, a dining room wrapped in wood paneling painted a sophisticated shade of gray, a living room anchored by a massive floor-to-ceiling book-matched marble fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. A basement level includes a media lounge and a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar, while the grassy, courtyard-style backyard offers a variety of sunny and shaded lounging areas, an outdoor kitchen and a small swimming pool next to an oversize spa.

The in-demand script doctor once owned a 1930s Monterey colonial just a few doors down the street that he bought in 2004 for $2.85 million from Caresse Henry, late manager of pop superstars Madonna and Ricky Martin, and sold in early 2013 for $3.45 million to Tinseltown scion David Katzenberg, producer for the 1980s period sitcom “The Goldbergs.” He continues to own a not quite 7,500-square-foot cedar-shingled residence in Pacific Palisades, Calif., he picked up in late 2012 for $8.6 million.

