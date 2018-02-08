Selena Gomez Re-Lists Fort Worth Pied-a-Terre Estate

Having failed to land a buyer in both 2016 and 2017, 16-time Teen Choice Award-winning singer/actress/entrepreneur Selena Gomez is giving it another go this year, re-listing her pied-à-terre estate in the prestigious, guard-gated Montserrat development in the prosperous, suburban western outskirts of Fort Worth, Texas, for $2.999 million. The L.A.-based former Disney darling-turned-“Spring Breakers” star, popular pop singer, and executive producer on the provocative Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” bought the lavishly appointed 1.56-acre estate in late 2015 for an unrecorded amount. At the time of her purchase the estate was listed at $3.5 million and the now 25-year-old Texas-born star, who publicly battles depression and anxiety, reportedly acquired the property as a rather large place to shack up when she visits her nearby family. Alas, less than a year after signing on the deed’s dotted line, Gomez caught a classic case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and flipped it back up for sale with a too-optimistic asking price of $3.499 million. The sprawling, stone-faced mansion measures in at 10,016-square-feet with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

An imposing wrought iron driveway gate between towering stone pillars swing open to a paver-tiled motor court flanked by a pair of three-car garages while a curvaceous footpath meanders across a lush, rolling lawn and between carefully trimmed trees on its way from the street to an entry courtyard with a fountain. Spacious and comfortably plush if generically luxurious open-plan interior spaces include an entrance gallery with an iron-railed staircase; a step-down formal dining room with elaborately manteled fireplace between apple green-painted built-in bookshelves; a travertine-tiled living room with walk-in wet bar, vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling and stone-faced fireplace; and an expensively outfitted eat-in kitchen with L-shaped center island. There’s also a craft room, a gigantic game room, and an eight-seat movie theater with candy bar.

The estate’s myriad recreational and leisure features include rolling lawns and manicured landscaping, roomy terraces, an outdoor kitchen, a putting green, a lighted tennis court, and sport court with trellis-shaded viewing platform, a lagoon-inspired saltwater swimming pool set into a tumble of faux-boulders and a large poolside cabana/guesthouse.

Last year, in May 2017, Gomez shelled out $2.249 million for a not-quite 3,200-square-foot, single-level East Coast traditional hidden behind a high driveway gate and even higher privet hedge in a low-key but high cost area Studio City area but it’s hardly the first multi-million dollar home she’s owned in the San Fernando Valley. In 2011, around her 19th birthday and towards the end of her star-making four-season run as the star of Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” she paid $2.175 million for a 6,630-square-foot residence in a leafy Tarzana neighborhood she sold in September 2014 for $3.45 million to L.A. Laker Nick Young and his now ex-girlfriend, rapper Iggy Azalea. (Young and Azalea split in 2016 and sold the six-bedroom spread at a loss in August 2017 for $3.25 million.) Some months before Gomez sold the Tarzana property, she coughed up $3.69 million for a five bedroom and six bathroom faux-Tuscan manse with a detached one-bedroom and one-bathroom guest apartment in a Calabasas enclave that, after the property was breached by a later jailed stalker, she sold at a loss in May 2016 for $3.3 million.

